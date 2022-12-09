Heavyweight clashes, Boks' European bow and much more - Lots to look forward to in new Champions Cup campaign

THERE may well be plenty for the naysayers as a new Heineken Champions Cup campaign gets underway this weekend but do not be fooled into thinking the romance of this competition is waning.

There remains a cumbersome and difficult-to-follow qualification system featuring two pools of 12 after organisers EPCR lost a weekend from their slate and had to reduce the round-robin phase from six rounds to four. Yet it does not detract from the quality of the fixtures.

How could it when heavyweight rivals Racing 92 and Leinster are set to go toe to toe in Le Havre on Saturday, defending champions La Rochelle will welcome bygone titleholders Northampton Saints to a packed Stade Marcel Deflandre a few hours later and Munster get ready to do battle once more with old foes and five-time champions Toulouse at Thomond Park on Sunday afternoon?

That is a proper old-school line-up of fixtures to whet the appetite for another slice of European rugby drama and if that still doesn’t float your boat, there are a lot more match-ups of a less familiar nature to pique the interest.

Many will have yawned more than somewhat when Dublin’s Aviva Stadium was, for very understandable reasons, announced as this season’s finals venues next May 19 and 20 yet more than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for the Challenge Cup and Champions Cup double-header of deciders while the involvement of three South African franchises for the first time means Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria are now on the menu of potential destinations as the tournament beefs up and expands for its 28th edition.

And what a ring Clermont Auvergne v Stormers, Bulls against Lyon and Sharks playing host to Harlequins has about them for an opening weekend strong on storylines.

So while the furniture may be looking a little careworn, the occupants taking their seats in it bring plenty of glamour and freshness to the party. What’s more, with organisers striking new broadcast rights deals with free-to-air television channels such as RTÉ, there will be more people to watch it all unfold, not least with the addition of a potentially vast southern African audience via SuperSport.

At least that’s the hope for EPCR chairman Duncan McKay, who as one might have expected struck an upbeat note last week when he ushered in the 2022-23 Champions Cup.

“In sport, nothing stands still,” McKay said. “We have been working to improve and develop the competition’s formats and make sure that the supporter and the players are in mind when we are making those decisions.

“To have the South African teams join the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup is so important and we are excited by that. It will elevate the competitions once again and that can only be a positive thing for the tournaments. I have no doubt that they will make a huge impact.”

Of course, the impact of the Bulls, Sharks and URC-champion Stormers joining the roster will make winning the Champions Cup an awful lot more harder, not least the sharp adjustments that will be needed for teams having to travel down into a South African summer one weekend before plunging back into a European winter seven days later — or vice versa.

At least URC teams conclude their business, also at altitude when playing the Bulls, in blocks on two-game tours. The challenge posed by the South African trio is nothing new to those URC teams who have been playing the former Super Rugby franchises for more than a season now but it will be intriguing to compare these early contests between them and the English and French outfits, including the latter’s negotiation of the logistics.

McKay called their introduction to the Champions Cup ‘a natural step’ and it may well be but whether the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers can make an immediate impact, as they did in the URC last season, remains to be seen. After all, there is plenty of traditional and exciting firepower lying in wait to ambush their entrance and that can only be a positive.

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, Leo Cullen’s Leinster, Ugo Mola’s Toulouse and Mark McCall’s Saracens all enter the opening round at the peak of their powers, primed and ready to flex their muscles, but for all 24 teams, as is the case on all opening weekends, there is the eager anticipation of a fresh page being turned and the hope of glory a long way down the road to Dublin.