Tadhg Beirne: Backs against the European wall from day one

Tadhg Beirne believes Munster will begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign against Toulouse on Sunday already in must-win territory and it is a position he is relishing.

Such is the nature of a condensed pool stage in the current competition format, with just four matches to claim a top-eight finish in a 12-team league and progress to the knockout stages, that every match point will be crucial to Munster’s hopes of making the round of 16, let alone securing a home draw.

That Beirne’s team must negotiate home and away fixtures with fellow former champions Toulouse and Northampton Saints in the coming weeks only intensifies the sense of jeopardy but the Ireland and Lions forward believes the situation can bring the best out of Munster when the French giants come to Thomond Park this weekend just as the do-or-die scenario has done in recent BKT United Rugby Championship fixtures given the province’s slow start in the league.

“Of course, it’s exciting in terms of knowing your backs are against the wall and you’re fighting for everything,” Beirne said.

“The weeks are quite exciting in terms of that, we’re into pretty much knockout rugby when it comes to Champions Cup; you can’t really afford to lose games and you want to have the home last 16, home quarters.

“If we’re being honest, those first two URCs after the break were essentially knockout games for us.

“We said that we didn’t talk about the table, but we more or less said that if we don’t win these games we’re pretty much in a lot of trouble.

“We turned out these performances with our backs against the wall and it’s no different this weekend.

“I’m guessing we’re not favourites, but we’ll certainly relish it. Especially at home in Thomond.”

Beirne, named in World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Team of the Year three weeks ago, looks set to be named today in the Munster starting line-up for his sixth consecutive game in as many weeks having been ever-present in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series.

His return to provincial colours has seen the lock/flanker start in the back-to-back bonus-point wins over Connacht and at Edinburgh that have helped Munster bring some serious momentum into Sunday’s showdown with Toulouse and the 30-year-old has been encouraged by the performance levels his side are reaching after a shaky start to life under new head coach Graham Rowntree.

Last Friday’s 38-17 win in the Scottish capital was particularly pleasing given Munster’s slow start when a strong Edinburgh side raced into 12-0 and 17-7 first-half leads before scoring 31 unanswered points to claim victory.

“The big thing was that not one person panicked,” Beirne said.

“Sometimes when you’re standing underneath your sticks, you can feel in a group that some lads are nervous, lads are giving out to themselves for mistakes that were made.

“Within this group, out on that field that didn’t happen.

“We leaked those three tries, but we just said ‘we’ll go back to what we’re good at,’ we went after the maul once we got some access into their half and that put us on the front-foot.

“Once we got a little bit of momentum the tide started to change because we knew we had the better of them, we kept the ball as long as we could.

“We spoke at half-time about what we could do and then we did exactly what was asked of us and that’s why we came out on top against them.”

Beirne’s personal form for province and country has reflected the good places in which his teams now find themselves, and why he is more than happy to keep playing.

“I’m feeling good, I’m happy to be injury free and to be playing. I feel fit, I’m certainly enjoying my rugby and hopefully I can keep building on it and improving.

“I think it’s probably good in terms of, for me, I like to play a couple of games on the bounce.

“In terms of my performance, it helps for sure. Sometimes that can’t always happen, but I’m enjoying it.

“I’m sure at some point it’ll become a lot for the body, but I’m enjoying it now and looking forward to the weekend.”