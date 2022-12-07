Cian Healy cleared to face Racing after red card overturned

Healy was sent off in the opening half of Leinster's come from behind win for a head on head tackle on Ulster hooker Tom Stuart which left both players bloodied
Cian Healy cleared to face Racing after red card overturned

MARCHING ORDERS: Leinster’s Michael Ala'alatoa consoles Cian Healy as he leaves the field after receiving a red card. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 17:10
Cian Locke

Cian Healy has had the red card he received against Ulster last weekend overturned on appeal.

Healy was sent off in the opening half of Leinster's come from behind win for a head on head tackle on Ulster hooker Tom Stuart which left both players bloodied.

Healy did lower his height for the tackle and a URC disciplinary panel has ruled there was sufficient mitigation to lower Healy’s penalty to a yellow card offence.

In a statement they said: "Upon review of the incident, the Panel overseeing the disciplinary process (Robert Milligan KC (Chair, Scotland), Nigel Williams (Wales), Simon Thomas (Wales), deemed that there was sufficient mitigating factors to reduce the Red Card to a Yellow Card. 

"Therefore the Red Card was not upheld and the Player can return to play effective immediately."

Healy is now free to play in Leinster's opening Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 this weekend.

More in this section

Craig Casey, Simon Zebo, Josh Wycherley and Fineen Wycherley dejected 7/5/2022 Rowntree keen to build on Páirc Uí Chaoimh momentum ahead of Toulouse test 
England v New Zealand - Autumn International - Twickenham Stadium What’s in store for new England head coach ahead of the World Cup
England v Japan - Quilter International - Twickenham Stadium Steve Borthwick has a full in-tray if he replaces Eddie Jones as England boss
Wales v Australia - Autumn International - Principality Stadium

Gatland delivered major blow as Anscombe to miss Six Nations opener against Ireland 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.273 s