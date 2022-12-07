Cian Healy cleared to face Racing after red card overturned

Cian Healy has had the red card he received against Ulster last weekend overturned on appeal.
Healy was sent off in the opening half of Leinster's come from behind win for a head on head tackle on Ulster hooker Tom Stuart which left both players bloodied.
Healy did lower his height for the tackle and a URC disciplinary panel has ruled there was sufficient mitigation to lower Healy’s penalty to a yellow card offence.
In a statement they said: "Upon review of the incident, the Panel overseeing the disciplinary process (Robert Milligan KC (Chair, Scotland), Nigel Williams (Wales), Simon Thomas (Wales), deemed that there was sufficient mitigating factors to reduce the Red Card to a Yellow Card.
"Therefore the Red Card was not upheld and the Player can return to play effective immediately."
Healy is now free to play in Leinster's opening Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 this weekend.