Gatland delivered major blow as Anscombe to miss Six Nations opener against Ireland 

Warren Gatland has been delivered a major blow ahead of his return as Wales head coach with the news that Gareth Anscombe will miss the start of the Six Nations.

The Ospreys outside half picked up a shoulder injury in the defeat by the Wallabies in the final game of the Autumn Nations Series and hasn’t played since. Wales open their championship campaign against world No 1 ranked Ireland on 4 February.

“I don’t know the answer to how long Gareth will be out, but it is unlikely he will be able to play at the start of the Six Nations,” admitted Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

“He’s got a should blade injury similar to the one that Justin Tipuric suffered. He’s a resilient guy and we just want to get him back playing as quickly as possible.”

If the injury turns out to be as complex and complicated as the one suffered by Tipuric then Anscombe could miss the whole of the Six Nations. Tipuric was injured playing for the British & Irish Lions against Japan in the summer of 2021 and didn’t play again for 14 months.

Anscombe was Gatland’s first choice pick at No 10 for the 2019 Grand Slam campaign, ahead of Dan Biggar, and would have been the main man in Japan at the World Cup had he not picked up a knee injury in a warm-up game that took him almost two years to recover from.

Gatland was this week unveiled as the replacement for Wayne Pivac after his sacking at the end of the review into the recent series, in which Wales lost three of their four games. That included a first defeat to Georgia and made it three wins in 12 games in 2022.

He is still awaiting a time frame on the shoulder injury suffered by Dragons lock Will Rowlands during the autumn. Rowlands also confirmed this week that he will be leaving the Dragons at the end of the season, putting hi World Cup future in doubt because of the 60 cap rule.