Mix of old and new working a treat for Ireland captain Harry McNulty

Ireland sevens captain Harry McNulty believes he wouldn’t make the men’s roster if he was starting out again as a player now.

It’s a startling suggestion from a man who was only last weekend voted onto the HSBC Dream Team in the wake of his side’s achievement in making the Dubai final against South Africa.

Mark Roche, the only other survivor from the squad that got the modern men’s sevens programme underway seven years ago at a backwater event in Zenica, Bosnia, joined him in that select group.

“It’s a very interesting one because I don’t think if I had joined the programme now at the same age as I did… I don’t know if I would have been able to make the team or be able to do the things that I am doing now.”

McNulty looks back now and feels he benefited by growing in tandem with a team that has moved up from third-tier of the European game to top of the class in the shortened global format.

It’s a different story now for those young players who are stepping straight out onto a World Series stage and expected to hit the ground running against the best in the world.

“It’s a credit to the young lads coming in being able to take it on so quickly,” said McNulty ahead of the next leg in Cape Town. “I always say it takes about a year to get to a level that’s good enough for the World Series for guys to come in.

“But you can just see that they are getting better and better each time. It’s been pivotal having those core guys sticking around and being able to pass on that knowledge and being able to help the growth and helping those guys get up to speed so quickly.”

The mix of old and new worked a treat in Dubai with Ireland recovering from a slow start on the first day by beating Argentina and USA to set up a final crack at a standout Blitzbok side that proved too good and too wily on the day.

That silver medal effort leaves a team operating without World Player of the Year Terry Kennedy, who is on sabbatical for the season in Sydney, fourth in the standings after the second of eleven legs.

Stay where they are through to the last tournament in London next May and it will see them qualify for a second straight Olympic Games and McNulty makes no bones about the prominence that Paris 2024 has in their minds.

There are other ways of qualifying if the World Series doesn’t work out but a front-door route is clearly the preference. The top four will all earn passage although France, currently in third, are exempt from the struggle as hosts.

“For me personally, every game I go into I’m saying, ‘this is an Olympic qualifying game’. It’s quite testing mentally sometimes thinking that because you’re putting a lot of pressure on yourself, but that's just my personal opinion, that it is.”