Goodman eager to continue his higher education at Leinster

Stuart Lancaster’s impending switch from Leinster to Racing 92 will dominate much of the pre-match talk this week as the two clubs prepare to meet in the opening round of Heineken Champions Cup fixtures.

Maybe more to the point, as far as fans of the province are concerned, is the conversation around who will replace their senior coach who has resurrected his career in Dublin after the failure of his England team at the 2015 World Cup.

The timing isn’t ideal. Plenty of coaches will only jump on and off the carousel after the next global gathering, in France next year, and it may be that some clubs and countries decide they can hang tight until the desired candidate is free come next November.

Others might be tempted to look inward and it’s not beyond the bounds of reason that Lancaster’s exit could allow some of his current colleagues to move up a few squares on the board. Andrew Goodman is one of those already in-house.

The Kiwi only took over as attack coach during the last off-season but he has been a head coach before, with Tasman at NPC level in New Zealand, and he has served under the highly-rated Scott Robertson at Crusaders.

He made a big call in coming to Ireland, making the move with a very young family, and he has spoken in the past about the opportunity to grow as a coach at a club which he served for two years as a player a decade ago.

“Yeah, look I’m always looking to progress. One thing about myself, I’m not in any rush to go like that straight away but obviously being able to learn off Stuart this year and … take as much information off him as I can and the way he operates.

“Yeah, I’m really concentrated on making sure I do a very good job in my role first and foremost but I would definitely be open to discussions in the years coming around how my progression looks at Leinster.”

Goodman has described himself as a “sponge” in his new role. He has been particularly impressed with the work Lancaster and Leo Cullen have done away from the field in fostering the right culture and connecting the team with its wider base.

Johnny Sexton has done more than most to build that mentality. The Ireland out-half is a doubt for the Racing tie with calf injury but did some running on Monday. So did Tadhg Furlong, another man playing the waiting game. His issue is an ankle problem.

A decision on both players will be made later in the week but Goodman is confident that Ross Byrne can continue his recent impressive form with club and, in kicking a winning penalty against Australia, country if Sexton doesn’t make it.

“He sees the game so well, scans, he’s just a great student of the game, around breaking down defences as well. So we always have some good discussions leading into the game. I’ve been really impressed with the way he operates both on and off the field.”