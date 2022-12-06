Malakai Fekitoa in a hurry to kick on for more glory with Munster

New club, new country, new addition to the family. It’s been a time of radical change for Malakai Fekitoa who has swapped Wasps for Munster and the All Blacks for his native Tonga and, most importantly of all, welcomed a baby daughter into the world. All in the course of one calendar year.

He’s the first to admit that it is taking time to gather his bearings.

Fekitoa has managed six starts for the province but they have been bookended by a pair of Test stints with the Pacific Islanders, in June and in November, so finding his feet in two unfamiliar camps while adapting to life as a parent on the home front hasn’t been straightforward.

Capped 24 times by New Zealand, he was a star signing. One global star replacing another in Damian de Allende. Antoine Frisch, who arrived from Bristol with no fanfare, has played less yet impressed more to date but Fekitoa felt things were starting to click when he spoke at last week’s Heineken Champions Cup launch.

“I believe so, I am slowly getting there. What I am proud about is that I am getting lighter on my feet and am making plays on both sides of the ball. It hasn’t connected yet, hasn’t come off in some decisions, but I know this is part of rugby and as long as I have the right attitude, it will fall into place.”

Fekitoa has been here before. He left Toulon for a Wasps side that was embarking on a similar arc of change back in 2019. The Premiership club finished runners-up to Exeter Chiefs that year with their former All Black centre missing that six-point loss with a groin injury picked up scoring a try in the last four.

When he looks at Munster this season he zeroes in on a squad that is operating under new management and new ideas. One that has had to absorb the loss of so many players to an Emerging Ireland tour and another batch to Andy Farrell’s panel in November. He points all this out as context rather than excuse.

“We get a whole 15 on Tuesday and by Friday it will be eleven of 15,” he observed. “People pull out, sickness, those are the things that we had to deal with, that people don’t know. I think the next block is the most important part of where we are together.”

If Munster fans are in a rush for the team to kick on then Fekitoa is in tune with them. He turned 30 back in May and time is running out if he is to add to a medal collection that peaked in 2015 when he won a Super Rugby title with the Highlanders and the World Cup with New Zealand.

Munster men had crossed his path before. In Chicago when Ireland conquered the All Blacks. At Thomond Park in 2018 when Munster accounted for Toulon in a brilliant Champions Cup quarter-final. He knew what they were about and he liked that some of their leaders were of a similar vintage. Guys with experience, but in a hurry too.

“That’s why I wanted to come. I had a lot of options with some teams that were rebuilding from fresh, from the start, and I don’t have time for that. Now I really want to come in and make an impact in a game.”

You could say the same for his switch of allegiance back to Tonga.

World Rugby’s new eligibility laws have paved the way for men like him, Charles Piutau and the controversial Israel Folau to return to their roots after a period of inactivity with their adopted nations. Fekitoa’s hope is that it shows kids on the islands that they can wear their native red jersey and still play for ‘big clubs’ like Munster.

Going back hasn’t been all sweetness and light. Tonga work to a tiny budget compared to their tier-one sides. The food, the hotel and the accommodation are all a pale shadow of what he had been used to. The balls they use and the kit they wear fall well short of the essentials available with Munster.

“I’m not going to lie. I struggled a bit in those first two to three weeks in June. I struggled a lot emotionally as well, thinking if I had made the right decision or not.”

Spain, Chile and Uruguay were all put away last month but things were tougher in the summer when Tonga were thumped by Fiji and well beaten by Australia ‘A’ and Samoa in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Their predecessors have been competitive in previous World Cups, especially so when claiming two wins in 2007 and 2011, but they struggled in a high-class pool four years ago and Fekitoa knows France next year is another stiff ask.

“We wish we were somewhere else other than the number one team in the world. With South Africa and Ireland you’ve got to be realistic as well,” he says of a pool also containing Scotland and Romania, “but hopefully we can make the people proud.” Anything he does on the pitch will be a bonus.

On January 15th of this year the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted, sending clouds of ash 20 kilometres into the sky and triggering a tsunami that killed three people. It caused an “unprecedented disaster” according to the government and left Fekitoa unable to contact his family for almost two weeks.

His response was to launch a fundraising initiative that has raised roughly NZ$180,000 that has been used to source food and essential materials for his home island of Ha’apai and elsewhere. Some of the more remote islands have only been receiving this aid in recent weeks.

“Some of the houses were down and it takes months and months to rebuild even a small little hut. They have to go through villages and it will take almost a year to get to certain parts of the islands. We got the equipment over to the people who needed it and that was pretty cool.”