Leinster will have to wait and see whether Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong can feature in their opening Heineken Champions Cup tie away to Racing 92 next weekend
Leinster wait on Sexton and Furlong ahead of Champions Cup opener

INJURY DOUBT: Leinster's Tadhg Furlong after the match against Ulster. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 14:50
Brendan O'Brien

Leinster will have to wait and see whether Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong can feature in their opening Heineken Champions Cup tie away to Racing 92 next weekend.

Both players need to be assessed further before a decision on their status can be made. Sexton sustained a calf injury during the Ireland-Australia warm-up last month while Furlong suffered an ankle injury against Ulster on Saturday.

Out-half and tighthead prop are arguably the most important positions on the pitch in modern rugby and all the more so when the men in question are world-class operators such as Sexton and Furlong.

Leo Cullen faces an anxious week.

Summer signing Charlie Ngatai is expected to train fully this week, however. The versatile Kiwi midfielder picked up a shoulder injury in the course of the province’s 40-5 defeat of Glasgow at the RDS two weekends ago.

James Lowe is also good to go in Le Havre this weekend having featured for the first time this season against Ulster three days ago. He had been sidelined with a calf injury since Ireland’s summer tour to his native New Zealand.

Among those who are still unavailable due to injury are Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Will Connors (bicep), James Tracy (neck) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).

