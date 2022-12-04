South Africa rugby union player Sbu Nkosi reported missing by Blue Bulls

Pretoria-based club express ‘grave worry’ for 26-year-old
South Africa rugby union player Sbu Nkosi reported missing by Blue Bulls

MISSING: Sbu Nkosi of South Africa. Pic: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Sun, 04 Dec, 2022 - 12:17
AP

The South Africa rugby union international Sbu Nkosi has been reported to police as a missing person, his club said on Saturday.

Nkosi, part of the Springboks squad that won the Rugby World Cup in 2019, has been “absent without leave” for three weeks and has not responded to calls and messages, the Blue Bulls said in a statement.

The Pretoria-based team said they were now concerned for Nkosi’s safety. He last had contact with the club on 11 November and the team opened a missing person case with police on 17 November.

“This resulted from the grave worry and concern of everyone [at the club],” the statement said. The Blue Bulls have sent officials to check for Nkosi at his home four times over the past three weeks and haven’t found him, and are now calling on “the expert assistance of the South African Police Services” to locate him.

The 26-year-old winger began his career with the Sharks in Durban before joining the Blue Bulls this year. Nkosi has played 16 Tests for the Springboks and scored a try in the 2019 World Cup group stage win over Canada in Japan.

