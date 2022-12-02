Family and Friends at the Sportsground

It’s going to be family day at the Sportsground on Saturday as the Connacht players bring their parents and partners to be wined and dined prior to their clash with Benetton in the URC.

And it should be a special day for Andy Friend as his first grandchild will be in attendance, although given that she is flying in from Australia that morning and she’s only five months old, she might not be getting too wrapped up in proceedings.

“It’s the first time in three years that we have been able to do the partners and parents day, so that’s one more reason for us to put on a performance and get a win,” said Friend.

He’s boosted by the return of Mack Hansen as he starts a side with seven Irish internationals on board and two more on the bench, having made six changes from the side which went down 24-17 away to Munster last weekend.

And while Benetton have only won once in ten visits to the Sportsground, and that was eleven years ago, Friend has noticed that they arrived in Galway a day early on Thursday and had a session on the new Sportsground surface on Friday afternoon.

“That’s the first time they have done that, come in a day early. You have to respect them, they are a team full of internationals and they are coming here on the back of a good win last weekend against Edinburgh, even though they were down to 14 men after 15 minutes.

“But we are just three wins from eight and we need to improve that, so this is a big game for us.

“We are still guilty of creating and not finishing so if we are to win we have to be much better at nailing opportunities,” he added.

CONNACHT: J Porch; D Kilgallen, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; O Dowling, N Murray; C Prendergast. C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, P Dooley, J Aungier, G Thornbury, J Butler, C Blade, T Daly, T O’Halloran.

BENETTON: R Smith; M Watson, T Menoncello, M Zanon, E Padovani; J Umaga, D Duvenage; I Nemer, G Nicotera, F Alongi; N Cannone, S Scrafton; M Zuliani, M Lamaro, G Pettinelli.

Replacements: L Frangini, T Gallo, N Tetaz, M Lazzaroni, A Izekor, Alessandro Garbisi, J Riera, I Mend.

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU).