Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan are set to make first Leinster appearances of the campaign.
Leinster and Ulster name strong XVs for RDS Interpro

BACK IN THE BIG TIME: James Lowe. Pic: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 12:09
Shane Donovan

Dan McFarland and Leo Cullen have named their squads for the Interpro showdown between Leinster and Ulster at the RDS on Saturday night (kick-off, 7.35pm).

For Leinster, Cullen has named seven players in the starting line-up from the side that defeated Ulster in Kingspan Stadium earlier this season.

Ireland internationals Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan are set for their first Leinster appearances of the campaign.

Rónan Kelleher will take his place in the front row alongside Cian Healy and Ala'alatoa after successfully making his injury comeback last week.

Captain Garry Ringrose is partnered by Jamie Osbourne in the midfield, while Jimmy O'Brien fills out the back three.

Iain Henderson will make his first start of the season for the Ulstermen, where he will wear the number six jersey, allowing Alan O'Connor and Kieran Treadwell to occupy the second-row slots. 

INJURY RETURN:  Iain Henderson of Ulster. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
He will be joined in the back row by fellow Irish international Nick Timoney, as well as Marcus Rea.

The midfield sees Stuart McCloskey start together with fellow Ireland teammate, James Hume, for the first time this season following Hume’s return from injury.

Head coach McFarland has opted for a 6-2 split on the bench.

Leinster: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose (Captain), J Osborne, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; J Ryan, J Jenkins; R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, A Porter, T Furlong, R Molony, C Doris, N McCarthy, C Tector, L Turner.

Ulster: M Lowry; E McIlroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, S Moore; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, T Stewart, M Moore; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; I Henderson (Captain), M Rea, N Timoney.

Replacements: R Herring, C Reid, T O’Toole, S Carter, D Vermeulen, N Doak, J Stockdale, M Rea.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.

