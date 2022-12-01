John Ryan set for 200th Munster appearance as Rowntree shuffles pack for Edinburgh 

John Ryan is set to make his 200th appearance for Munster after the prop was named in Graham Rowntree's squad to face Edinburgh at the DAM Health Stadium on Friday night (kick-off, 7.35pm).
Ryan is one of five changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win against Connacht last time out. The Cork native is one of four alterations Rowntree has made in the pack, with fellow front-rowers Niall Scannell and Jeremy Loughman coming into the side.
Gavin Coombes is back in the starting XV in place of Alex Kendellen, where he joins Peter O'Mahony and John Hodnett in the back-row.
In the backline, Shane Daly moves to full-back and Simon Zebo comes into the side on the wing.
Halfbacks Joey Carbery and Craig Casey keep their spots, as do the midfield duo of Rory Scannell and Antoine Frisch.
Jack Crowley is deemed fit enough to take his place on the bench after he picked up a knock last weekend, while Patrick Campbell is included among the replacements and is set to make his sixth appearance of the season.
S Daly; C Nash, A Frisch, R Scannell, S Zebo; J Carbery, C Casey; J Loughman, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony (Captain), J Hodnett, G Coombes.
D Barron, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, J O’Donoghue, A Kendellen, P Patterson, J Crowley, P Campbell.