John Ryan set for 200th Munster appearance as Rowntree shuffles pack for Edinburgh 

John Ryan is set to make his 200th appearance for Munster after the prop was named in Graham Rowntree's squad to face Edinburgh at the DAM Health Stadium on Friday night (kick-off, 7.35pm).

Ryan is one of five changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win against Connacht last time out. The Cork native is one of four alterations Rowntree has made in the pack, with fellow front-rowers Niall Scannell and Jeremy Loughman coming into the side.