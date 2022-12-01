Versatile Jimmy O'Brien in no rush to be typecast

It’s four years since Isa Nacewa called time on his second stint with Leinster and returned to New Zealand but comparisons with the legendary and versatile Kiwi remain the ultimate compliment for those following in his wake.

Nacewa’s influence was as long as it was deep, his eight seasons in blue spanning every position in the backline – including scrum-half – and seeping into the very roots that feed the club’s culture. Not many merit mention in the same sentence.

Back lines aren’t as rigid as they used to be. Andy Farrell likes ‘untidy’ wingers who roam the field in search of work, back threes are often organic and interchangeable units, and tens are known to migrate to centre or full-back, but a player as adaptable as Nacewa?

Few and far between.

Enter Jimmy O’Brien. It’s nine months since Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster described the Kildare man as “the classic multi-positional outside back”. That was confirmed this month with O’Brien’s elevation to senior duties.

His first three senior caps were won in three different positions – inside-centre, full-back and wing – and Brian O’Driscoll has even pondered whether the 26-year-old could do an emergency job at out-half for his country.

“I don't know now,” he said to that. “I'd say they would be calling lads in ahead of me to play ten! I played there in the past, I did it at the end of games for Leinster. There was one game I had to, but I didn't play too well, I don't think.”

Lancaster likes to challenge his players by throwing them in at different positions in training and when O’Brien reported back with Leinster this week he was duly told to slot in at No.10 by the senior coach.

O’Brien felt he was ready for the step up to Test level prior to the Autumn Series but his three appearances, and the alacrity with which he had to leave the Ireland ‘A’ camp for a bench role with the seniors against the Springboks, confirmed it.

He had heard about Robbie Henshaw’s injury on the Thursday but it was only at 5pm that evening that he was told to pack his bags and join up with the main squad. One set of moves had to be pulped and replaced with another inside 48 hours.

Players like that are a dime a dozen, not least in the approach to a World Cup. O’Brien knows that and he is no rush to nail down a permanent home in either the Leinster or the Ireland XVs any time soon.

“People have been saying it and asking, 'Aw, do you not want to focus on one or what one is your favourite?’ but I honestly don't have a favourite,” he insisted. “I just want to be playing.

“When I'm playing, I don't just stick to one position or anything like that, I think I pretty much just go out and play pretty much the same if I am playing '13', wing or full-back. I don't think it changes too much how I play.”