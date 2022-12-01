Ian Madigan not ready to give up on the dream just yet

Ian Madigan lapsed easily into reflection mode at this week’s Heineken Champions Cup launch.

Only days had passed since he had been among the players and coaches from Leinster’s great Heineken Cup team from the early 2010s that had come together again in Dublin for an emotional reunion.

“It’s a bond that you can’t really replicate in any other area of life, or any other business,” said the Ulster out-half.

Madigan’s career since those heady days of 2011 and 2012 has been eventful. He was a starter in a Leinster side that claimed league and Challenge Cup honours and first-man up when Johnny Sexton went down ahead of the 2015 World Cup quarter-final.

Spells with Bordeaux-Begles and Bristol started promisingly but fizzled out and it has been similar at Ulster where his involvement has been curtailed this season and last by a combination of injury and non-selection.

Currently out with a leg problem, he doesn’t expect to be seen on a pitch well into the New Year and his contract at the Kingspan is due to expire next summer. He’ll be 34 by then so it remains to be seen what comes next.

He has already started preparing for life away from the game, and may even look to extend his involvement on the far side of the whitewash, but he remains wedded to the idea that his career could take a turn for the unexpected yet.

Go back to June and he had played less than 100 minutes the entire season but had an Ulster side that lost Billy Burns to injury finished the right side of a two-point margin in their URC semi-final away to the Bulls he could have started the decider.

It’s a lesson he applies to the Irish situation too.

Look, he’s the first to admit that the prospect of wearing the green jersey is a “pipe dream” at this stage but he isn’t ready to hang up the boots just yet and that wouldn’t be the case if he had given up hope by now.

“I am a million miles away from being involved in the Irish picture,” he explained. “My focus is very much trying to get back into the Ulster squad, get into the 23, compete to be in the starting XV.

“If you can do that in Ireland you are never a million miles away. If you can put together three, four, five good performances, a run in Europe, a run in the URC and then suddenly you are involved in the wider picture.”

New Zealand did win a World Cup in 2011 with Stephen Donald, a fourth-choice out-half, drafted in from the wilds of a fishing trip at the last minute but Ireland would need to lose a plethora of tens before dialling Madigan’s number.

Johnny Sexton, Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley and Ciaran Frawley have Andy Farrell’s ear right now. Ross Byrne kicked a winning penalty against the Wallabies only this month, while Jack Carty and Billy Burns have more recent stints in national camp.

Add in Harry Byrne and Ben Healy and Madigan is way down the chain but the worrying part of this for Ireland is that they look as reliant on Sexton now as they had been seven years ago when Madigan was such an inexperienced option against Argentina.

Madigan sees the parallels and stresses how Ireland need someone to really push Sexton in the here and now and not just act as emergency cover come France 2023. Opportunities are few and far between and he uses Ross Byrne as an example of that.

“Seeing Ross come in and kick that winner, I couldn't have been happier for him. He's a cracking guy, I feel at times he hasn't had a fair crack of it.

“Similar to Stu McCloskey, his timing of when he's had a go with Ireland has been in particularly tough matches and also, through no fault of his own, the blame can very easily fall at the feet of the out-half and the first centre.

“That's what's happened to him. For him to be able to come on and kick a crucial kick like that, I had that feeling that it was one for the good guys.”