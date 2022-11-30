Antoine Dupont cleared to play for Toulouse against Munster

Toulouse star Antoine Dupont is free to play against Munster in next week's Heineken Champions Cup opener after his ban was reduced on appeal.
The scrum-half was shown a red card while playing for France against South Africa in the Autumn Nations Series.
He was initially suspended for four weeks for his dangerous collision with Springbok's winger Cheslin Kolbe in a French win earlier this month.
That ban was set to rule him out of the eagerly awaited Champions Cup opener against Munster at Thomond Park on Sunday, December 11.
Dupont's appeal has been upheld, however, and he is now free to play immediately having served a two-week ban. He missed France's clash with Japan and Toulouse's Top 14 game against Lyon.
Dupont was recently shortlisted for World Player of the Year, losing out to Ireland and Leinster flanker Josh van der Flier.
A World Rugby statement said: "An Appeal Committee allowed his appeal and reduced his suspension from four weeks to two weeks.
"The Appeal Committee concluded that his conduct merited a lower end entry point, and with an appropriate reduction for mitigation, imposed a sanction of two weeks."