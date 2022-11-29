Handre Pollard: Boks form, South African teams in Europe and 'world-class' Felix Jones 

There’s no need for all six degrees of separation when it comes to Handré Pollard and rugby’s hottest topics.

The 28-year old is still sidelined - and will continue to be through the New Year - with a knee injury suffered on debut with the Leicester Tigers two months ago. but he remains central to conversations swirling around South Africa, Rassie Erasmus and so much more.

It’s hard not to wonder how different things might have been had Pollard been kicking the goals for the Springboks in that narrow defeat to Ireland earlier this month. And he is especially well placed to mull over the impact the South African franchises might have on the impending Heineken Champions Cup.

It was at a launch on Tuesday for the competition formerly known as the European Cup that he found himself surrounded by a swarm of media and he exuded an inescapable sense of serene satisfaction with where the Boks find themselves after losses to Ireland and France and impressive wins over Italy and England.

It was Pollard, after all, who started at out-half for the Boks when they won the last World Cup and he can’t help but look back now to 2018 when they were balancing wins with losses one year out in much the same manner.

That all eyes are on Ireland right now is just fine with him.

“They are the number one team in the world. That is what it is, and they have shown it. I just think for us as a team, playing away from home with key players missing and still almost getting a result is big for us and we take a lot of positives out of that.

“Yes, it is not a result, but if you look at the bigger picture this tour was a very positive tour for us, and it has been a long international season for us.

“Our boys were tired, they have been travelling all around the world for four, five months now, there is no break in our international season. So for us I think it was a great end-of-year tour. Not the results, but in general, the year.”

There is a relaxed air to him that hints at just why he is such an accomplished performer in the white-hot heat of the Test game. He batted away with ease potentially tricky questions about Erasmus’ social media trolling and calls for his Leicester boss Steve Borthwick to take over with England.

Then again, he isn’t the only South African finding himself at home in new surrounds. The country’s top franchises have settled effortlessly into life in the URC and they will continue their adventurers into virgin territory next month when they feature in the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time.

Pollard can’t wait for more South African players to pitch up at venues like Clermont’s Stade Marcel Michelin and, if the flipside is a greater workload and no rest periods on ‘European’ weeks anymore, then it has to be said that clubs from both sides of the equator will have some adjusting to do.

“I’ve said a few times that the weather is going to play a role. Going to South Africa in January: mate we don’t even play rugby in South Africa (in January) if we don’t have to. F**k, it’s going to be hot, humid, and tough, and then the next week you come up here in the snow!”

He can understand that there will be traditionalists out there for whom the introduction of the Bulls, the Sharks and the Stormers will be something of a betrayal but then the rugby world is getting smaller and smaller all the time and not all the movement has been south to north.

A trickle of players and coaches have tried their hand in the old SANZAAR nations and none have been more successful than former Munster full-back and coach Felix Jones who was co-opted onto the Erasmus ticket prior to that 2019 World Cup and continues to put in the hours for the three-time champions.

“He’s world-class,” said Pollard. “He’s a workaholic, that guy, never stops. That is one thing I have never seen in my life. I have seen coaches work hard, I have never seen something like that guy. He is just obsessed with the game, he loves it.

“It was really nice to get a northern hemisphere flavour into our coaching team and team because it is so tactically sound. For us, we don’t get coached that way in South Africa from a young age, so to get that in was really nice.”