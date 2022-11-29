Favre: only natural that Ronan O'Gara would want to coach at Test level

La Rochelle’s Jules Favre would hate to see Ronan O’Gara leave the club he guided to European glory last May but the French winger understands why the Munster legend would be interested in trying his hand in the Test arena.

O’Gara admitted last week that he had spoken with some people about the role of England boss which will is due to be vacated after next year’s World Cup when Eddie Jones steps down after eight years in the position.

The former Ireland out-half is under contract with La Rochelle until 2024 but one English newspaper suggested last week that he was one of just three men on a potential shortlist, the others being Steve Borthwick and Scott Robertson.

Favre is clearly hoping that O’Gara won’t be going anywhere just yet.

“Yes, for sure, because he has given us a lot,” said Favre who was speaking in London at the launch of the 2022/23 Heineken Champions Cup.

“He has made the club grow so for sure it would be bad news for us.

“But for him it is good news because he does his best to have an international team. It’s like me as a player: I really want to play for the French team and perform and he wants to train the best players.”

O’Gara took the reigns at La Rochelle after a spell under Jono Gibbes and previous stints as an assistant with Racing 92 and the Crusaders in New Zealand. Favre described a coach who is in his “prime” and one whose influence he has felt directly.

The Cork native has worked on Favre playing to his own strengths and not trying to duplicate what a Virimi Vakatawa or a Cheslin Kolbe might do. He has also urged the 23-year to be more vocal and to demand the ball more.

His influence on the club and on the town and region was obvious last May when Leinster were beaten in the European final in Marseille and thousands turned out to greet their team home in the aftermath.

Not that it has all been sweetness and light.

O’Gara has just been handed a fourth suspension in the space of a year, his latest spanning ten weeks and amounting to a fine of €15,000 with another €5,000 suspended for what the authorities claim was conduct “harming the best interests of rugby”.

The ban is due to stretch through to the end of January and that would leave him unavailable to play any part in La Rochelle’s matchday activities from here to then. That’s a period that includes their four Heineken Champions Cup pool stages.

Favre doesn’t see this as an issue.

“No. During the week it is the same thing because he is allowed to be with us. The ban is just for the game. He gives us all the information to our staff for the game. He is there and he talks to us a little bit. On the game day the players have to take the lead and we have the players to do this.”

The Irish influence delves deeper, of course.

Donnacha Ryan is on board as one of O’Gara’s right-hand men and, while his French is still improving, his attention for detail is entrenched at a level that Favre feels can make a difference when it comes to the back end of a season.

Ultan Dillane, meanwhile, joined last summer from Connacht.

“He speaks a really good French,” said Favre. “It is crazy. He is like a Frenchman because I think he was born in Paris and he went to a French school. He is a good player. I don’t know him really but when he goes on the field he gives everything and he is a good soldier.”

The reigning European champions are sitting second in the Top 14 table after eleven rounds and they begin the defence of their Champions Cup crown with a home game against Northampton Saints next Saturday week.

Retaining it will be no joke. Champions invariably come with a target on their back and the injection of the South African sides only strengthens the field. O’Gara’s influence will be as crucial as ever, according to Favre.

“When we have a Champions Cup week it is a different atmosphere at training, video every time. He talks about his experience, where he lived, and he says it will be fucking enormous! That’s his words.”