Eddie Jones’ tenure as England head coach has run its course – Ugo Monye

Ugo Monye believes Eddie Jones’ time as England head coach has “run its course” and urges the Rugby Football Union to be “bold” as they investigate a dismal Autumn Nations Series.

Over the next two weeks Jones is the subject of a review led by RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney that will decide if he still has a future at Twickenham having managed a solitary win against Japan across the four Tests.

An emphatic 27-13 defeat by South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday completed England’s worst year since 2008 with boos from the stands indicating that the patience of fans has run out.

England were booed at the full-time whistle against South Africa (Ben Whitley/PA)

“They’ve regressed since 2019,” former red rose wing Monye told the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

“We’ve had this team in transition for quite a while now and after being in camp for four or five weeks it’s still not clear how they want to play with five competitive matches to go before the World Cup.

“I would like to see the RFU be bold. They have fiercely backed this person, it’s been a tempestuous seven years. We’ve had as many highs on the pitch as lows.

“I feel that to a certain extent that this relationship has maybe run its course at this point, I really do.

“If you look back at the last couple of years, for a little while there has been a fragility to the direction of travel of this team, or certainly it’s been called into question on more occasions than you’d expect from a team in the top five of the world rankings.

“The moment you start losing the faith of the fans it becomes very difficult and that’s the spot we’re in right now.

“It feels like – and Eddie said it – that this was a watershed Autumn Nations Series.

“I think he hoped it would be in a positive sense, but it’s totally flipped on its head and I absolutely agree that it’s that watershed moment and England need to figure out if they stick or twist.”