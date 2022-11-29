World Rugby to consider introducing ‘shot clock’

World Rugby will consider introducing a ‘shot clock’ system in one of a number of proposals being considered to speed up the game.

The shot clock system could be used to speed up scrums, lineouts, and kicks at goal, with the measures being introduced ahead of next year’s World Cup in France, according to a BBC report.

The proposals will be considered by World Rugby over the coming weeks, according to the report. Other ideas include enhancing the in-stadium fan experience by broadcasting interactions between the referee and television match official.

Currently World Rugby’s laws give kickers a minute to convert a penalty and 90 seconds to take a conversion effort. Enforcement is quite loose however.

France’s Top 14 does utilise a clock for players for kicks at goal.

Meanwhile, Ieuan Evans has been appointed chair of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing, who also chairs the Lions board, takes over from Rob Butcher, the WRU has announced.

Butcher served in the post for two years but he stood down after the WRU’s recent annual general meeting.

Evans said: “The Welsh Rugby Union has one central mission to ensure sustainability and success throughout our game, and this will be my mantra in the days, weeks, months and years ahead.

“If we stand still, we go backwards. We must listen, we must effect change where necessary and we must continue to strive to be so much greater than the sum of our parts.”

WRU chief executive Steve Phillips added: “We are delighted to be able to appoint a figurehead of Ieuan’s stature, who knows our game inside out.

“I know his impact will be immediate in terms of the style and acumen he will bring to the position of chair.

“I am very much looking forward to working with him as we chart the future for our game together.”