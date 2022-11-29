Leinster wait on Johnny Sexton but have full faith in Ross Byrne

Leinster are hopeful that Johnny Sexton will be fit for their Heineken Champions Cup opener in France on Saturday week, but the province’s confidence in Ross Byrne’s ability to deputise remains as high as ever.

Sexton is an injury doubt since a calf problem suffered in the warm-up kept him out of Ireland’s win against Australia ten days ago. Leinster, who face Ulster in the URC on Saturday, declared on Monday that further assessment is required on it.

That late withdrawal against the Wallabies did at least allow Ross Byrne come in from the international cold, with the 27-year-old parachuted onto the bench and sprung from the same piece of pine to seal the win with a late penalty.

It was Byrne’s first Test action in close to two years, during which time Andy Farrell had turned to a plethora of other out-halves, but Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster feels that cameo was due reward for Byrne’s consistently high standards at provincial level.

Lancaster had no doubt but that Byrne would land that late chance and, while he noted the stiff competition for limited places and opportunities at ten internationally, he believes Byrne is not without a chance of making Ireland’s World Cup squad.

“He does everything really well. He makes the team tick, there is no doubt about that. I think his core skills are very good. His passing, catching off both hands, his understanding of the game is excellent. He’s not a young player so he’s played for us in many big games.

“I’ve coached him now for seven years and he knows what I’m going to say before I even say it. We know each other that well, there are times when I’m thinking things in the box and he’s doing them on the field at the same time I’m thinking it. So yeah, we’d be vary aligned in terms of how we see the game.”

Byrne has worn the No.10 shirt for plenty of big league and European encounters, including knockout ties, but it doesn’t do him any disservice to say that Leinster would dearly love to have their veteran skipper available sooner rather than later.

Leo Cullen’s side are well set in the URC but a similarly fast start will be difficult to attain in Le Havre on Saturday week when they face Racing 92. Lancaster, who takes over the Top 14 outfit next season, is bullish that Sexton will be on board for the trip.

"Hopefully. He's making all the right noises and is aiming for that. He's definitely not a million miles away at all but he needs to get through this week in terms of the rehab in order to be available for next week. So he's definitely not a million miles away.”

Robbie Henshaw won’t be playing any part against Ulster, Racing or in any of their fixtures this side of January. A hamstring injury hampered the Ireland centre through November and he has since had a procedure on a wrist problem with it.

"Yeah, his hamstring is on the mend as well so it's going to be both at the same time type of thing. His wrist isn't a major thing, but if the hamstring is going to keep him out we thought he might as well get the wrist done at the same time.

"We're pretty optimistic he's going to be back early in the New Year. He's certainly in good form, good spirits, he was today. Obviously it's disappointing to lose him for Europe but he'll be back hopefully for the following rounds in Europe.”

Henshaw’s absence is compounded by the ongoing unavailability of Ciaran Frawley and the uncertainty around Charlie Ngatai, who is nursing a shoulder injury this week, although Lancaster is insistent that they still have plenty of midfield options.

Meanwhile, James Lowe is finally nearing a first start of the season after a calf injury. The wing is to train fully with the squad this week while Jordan Larmour should be good to go as well as he looks to tick the last boxes as he works through a foot problem.

Harry Byrne, Rónan Kelleher and Ryan Baird all came through last week’s 40-5 home win against Glasgow Warriors with no reported issues and it leaves Leinster with a decent volume of fit and functioning players at this stage of the season.