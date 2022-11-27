Eddie Jones in the crosshairs after Autumn 'shambles' as Wales look set to go back to Gatland

England's performance during a dismal autumn has fallen below expectations, the Rugby Football Union has acknowledged.

In a statement that declined to give head coach Eddie Jones its backing, the RFU confirmed that a review panel will stage its customary inquest into the campaign and "how improvements can be made ahead of the Six Nations".

"We would like to thank England fans for their patience and support, it matters to us how they feel," chief executive Bill Sweeney said.

"Like them, we are really disappointed with the results of the Autumn Nations Series. Despite strong individual performances and some great new talent coming into the team, the overall results are not where we expect them to be."

Jones is back in the crosshairs after a comprehensive 27-13 defeat by South Africa on Saturday completed England's worst year since 2008, taking the form of six defeats, five wins and a draw. The autumn opened with a first loss to Argentina since 2008, continued with an emphatic victory over Japan and comeback draw against New Zealand before concluding with a rout by South Africa.

Since 2019 the RFU has conducted a review after every block of fixtures but declines to reveal who sits on the panel beyond stating that it includes "board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches".

However, in a departure from the unequivocal backing offered to Jones when the 2022 Six Nations ended in three defeats for the third time in five years, there is no mention of support for England's head coach this time.

South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse (right) with England's Jonny May

While Jones faces renewed scrutiny, he is not thought to be in danger of losing his job having been well backed by Sweeney in the past.

Jones' eight-year reign is due to end after the 2023 World Cup with the RFU hoping to name his successor in May having reportedly drawn up a three-strong shortlist consisting of Steve Borthwick, Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson.

Clive Woodward has led the criticism following the crushing defeat by South Africa, declaring that the result completed the "worst week in English rugby history".

In echoes of the 2019 World Cup final, England failed to fire a shot and the bitter climax to the campaign came two days after rugby chiefs were accused of presiding over "failure on an epic scale" by MPs in response to the financial collapse of Worcester and Wasps.

"This was the worst week in English rugby history," 2003 World Cup-winning coach Woodward told The Mail on Sunday. "The game in this country is a total shambles and defeat to a South Africa side without nine of its best players showed it. When are the leading figures at the RFU going to wake up and realise English rugby is in trouble? Everything is not OK. Eddie Jones will be allowed to carry on as he likes yet again.

"I was lost for words watching the South Africa game. It was that bad. It was one of the most depressing games I've seen at HQ. The England team is miles off where it needs to be."

Mike Brown, the nation's most-capped full-back believes his former head coach must be "held to account" during the review.

"I have stopped believing what comes out of Eddie Jones' mouth. I'm hearing the same things over and over again," Brown told The Mail on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Warren Gatland is the clear front-runner to coach Wales in next year's Six Nations Championship and World Cup if Welsh rugby chiefs decide that Wayne Pivac should be replaced.

Gatland, who Pivac succeeded as Wales boss after the 2019 World Cup, could potentially step in as interim head coach on a 12-month contract.

TRY: Australia sensation Mark Nawaqanitawase scores his side's second try in Cardiff.

It is thought that a number of previously unscheduled meetings involving senior Welsh Rugby Union figures have taken place following an embarrassing home defeat against Georgia eight days ago.

And while no decision on Pivac's future has yet been made - a review of Wales' dismal Autumn Nations Series campaign could take at least a week - his time appears to be up after 34 Tests in charge that delivered 13 wins, one draw and 20 defeats.

The latest loss, Saturday's 39-34 reversal against injury-hit Australia after Wales conceded 26 unanswered points during the final 22 minutes, was a ninth defeat in 12 Tests this year.

Pivac was due to travel to France on Sunday for a World Cup reconnaissance mission, assessing Wales' four pool-stage venues of Bordeaux, Nice, Lyon and Nantes. But whether he is in charge for the tournament appears increasingly unlikely, while Wales' Six Nations opener against Ireland is less than 10 weeks away.

Pivac said: "We review every competition, and we will do that and we have to take the positives out of the competition. Things that did not go well we can iron out. I certainly want to stay. You saw when we get things right we are a dangerous team."

Former Wales star Jamie Roberts, though, does not believe that Pivac is the man to lead a World Cup campaign. "Regardless of the (Australia) result, I am not quite sure we have seen enough to warrant him taking us to the World Cup," Roberts told Prime Video.

"I look at this objectively, and this year we have lost at home to Italy and Georgia for the first time in our history. If we want to dine at the top table of international rugby, that is not acceptable."