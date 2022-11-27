Terenure issue All-Ireland League statement of intent at champions Clontarf

Callum Smith had his fingerprints all over Terenure College's terrific 29-24 bonus point win over defending Energia All-Ireland League champions Clontarf.

It was a rare defeat for Clontarf at Castle Avenue - their first since last November - and leaves Terenure, who are unbeaten after seven rounds, with a seven-point lead at the top of Division 1A.

Back-three flyers Craig Adams and Adam La Grue scored two tries each for Terenure, with some of their most potent attacks masterminded by Ireland Club international out-half Smith. 'Tarf trailed 24-7 at one stage but tries in the final ten minutes from Hugh Cooney and Mick Kearney gave them two bonus points to limit the damage.

Meanwhile Cork Constitution brought their kicking boots and a dominant scrum to Ballymacarn Park where they got the better of Ballynahinch on a 20-13 scoreline. Despite a 'Hinch fightback which included a smashing try from George Pringle, Con's scrum earned a penalty try in each half. The visitors also had a stunning 60-metre wind-assisted penalty from George Coomber.

Two weeks on from slaying Clontarf at Greenfields, Young Munster produced a tremendous two-try finish to edge out Dublin University 25-24 in the capital.

The Cookies are eight points outside of the top four following Munster winger Conor Phillips' last-gasp match winner. Trinity led 24-13 at one stage thanks to tries from James Dillon, Harry Sheridan, Gavin Jones and Ronan Quinn.

Captain Clive Ross touched down twice as Lansdowne picked up their second win of the season, beating Garryowen 47-28. Closing tries from Jamie McGarry and Mike Cooke, with an intercept effort, saw Shannon win 36-24 against UCD.

Buccaneers won their Division 1B top of the table clash with St. Mary's College. They prevailed 23-9 at Templeville Road where young out-half Harry West weighed in with 13 points.

Ulster Academy hooker James McCormick scored his fifth try of the campaign during City of Armagh's 31-20 triumph over Old Belvedere. Banbridge climbed off the bottom rung after beating Naas 35-20, with captain Peter Cromie bagging their bonus point in the 74th minute.

A three-try first half display steered Malone past Highfield on a 20-17 scoreline, while UCC lost their Colours match 25-15 to Old Wesley, with two of their former players, Alex Molloy and Eoin Monahan, crossing for the visitors.