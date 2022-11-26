Bonus-point derby win catapults Munster back within striking distance

United Rugby Championship: Munster 24 Connacht 17.

MUNSTER edged a tight interprovincial battle to earn their first Irish derby win of the campaign over Connacht and secure a much-needed BKT United Rugby Championship victory Saturday night.

Graham Rowntree’s men had lost at Connacht and Leinster as well as at home to Ulster in the first seven rounds of the campaign to underscore their early-season troubles under new management but an early try from Calvin Nash and three maul scores from Roman Salanoa and replacement front-rowers John Ryan and Niall Scannell sealed a victory to hold off their neighbours, who managed a try apiece from Byron Ralston and Kieran Marmion.

It was a bonus-point win that lifts Munster into the top half of the URC table for the first time this season and while it was the pack’s maul prowess which delivered the points, the home side’s performance represented a further move forward in terms of cohesion and attacking intent.

Kick-off followed a minute’s silence in honour of the late Munster coach and team manager Jerry Holland, who passed away earlier this month, with Connacht starting the game a point ahead of Munster after seven rounds in the URC.

CENTRAL CHANNEL: Munster’s Antoine Frisch on the burst with John Porch of Connacht holding on.

Munster’s new coaching ticket had received a much-needed boost with a victory over South Africa A on a history-making night at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on November 10 while Connacht came into the game after securing three wins in their last four URC outings to climb a point and a place above their hosts after seven rounds, albeit in 13th and 14th place respectively.

It was also a contest between the league’s lowest points scorers, which did not bode well, but the opening half was a lively if tight affair that ended with the teams level at 10-all.

Munster had continued to display their willingness to run the ball rather than kick, demanded by new attack coach Mike Prendergast but it was a penalty from Connacht captain Jack Carty which opened the scoring on nine minutes after Alex Kendellen was penalised for not rolling away at a ruck.

It was a short-lived lead and despite the visitors’ scrum dominance it was Munster who profited first at the set-piece, won from the restart as Caolin Blade’s clearing kick was charged down by wing Calvin Nash. The resulting scrum saw scrum-half Craig Casey dart down the narrow blindside near the right touchline before feeding support runner Nash who claimed his first Thomond Park try to put his side into a 5-3 lead after 12 minutes.

Joey Carbery, handed the number 10 jersey ahead of newly-minted fellow Ireland cap Jack Crowley, missed a difficult touchline conversion into a gusting wind and the restart saw Connacht continue to exert pressure, not just at scrum-time where the more experienced front-row of Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham was dominating the callow Munster trio of Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa.

Yet Connacht was harrying their hosts in open play also and it paid dividends in the Munster backfield as the westerners struck from a scrum on their own 22, centre Tom Farrell’s break to the opposition 10 providing another platform from where a kick ahead saw wing Shane Daly scrambling a pass to his full back Mike Haley who in turn came under pressure from Ciaran Prendergast. Haley’s hurried release on his five-metre line to Carbery failed to reach his fly-half, with Connacht wing Byron Ralston intercepting for the simplest of scores, Carty’s conversion opening a 10-3 lead over the southern province after 27 minutes.

The Connacht front row will have been mystified that Munster managed to strike back at one of the visitors’ scrums inside their own 22. Referee Gianluca Gnecchi had awarded another penalty in Connacht’s favour only to overturn his decision when Buckley was deemed to have instigated a post-scrum scuffle with Salanoa. It was a gift Munster willingly accepted and after their first prolonged period in the Connacht 22 a lineout maul was driven over with Salanoa the scorer of his side’s second try, levelling the scores at 10 apiece.

The late Jerry Holland, the former Munster Rugby coach and manager is remembered prior t kick off.

If Connacht’s scrum had been the point of difference in the opening 40 minutes, Munster’s maul was the weapon that won the game in the second half, two lineout drives in a seven-minute period around the hour mark taking advantage of Connacht’s ill-discipline to open a commanding 24-10 lead.

Connacht full-back John Porch had been sin-binned on 49 minutes for a block on Carbery after the fly-half made a clever break through traffic on halfway and advanced to the 22. Carbery chipped over Porch’s head but the former Australian Sevens player checked the attacker and gave the referee little choice but to issue a yellow card.

It took the full 10 minutes of the sin-binning for Munster to cash in but they did so off the back of further penalties, replacement prop John Ryan scoring his first try since returning on a short-term contract on 59 minutes before fellow front-row benchwarmer Niall Scannell finished another drive six minutes later, both converted to put Munster in the driving seat with time running out.

Connacht did not give it up, though, and laid siege to the Munster line for the first time in the second half with 10 minutes to go, eventually getting their reward for repeated goal-line pressure when replacement scrum-half Kieran Marmion flew over from close range, Carty’s conversion reducing the deficit to 24-17 with five minutes to go.

It was a nervy and fractious end game as Munster were forced to defend for their lives once more, Connacht not content with a losing bonus point but the home side managed to form a wall outside their 22 and it was enough to get the job done, the points effectively secured when Carty knocked on in the 79th minute.

MUNSTER: M Haley (J Crowley, 36 - HIA); C Nash, A Frisch, R Scannell, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; J Wycherley (J Loughman, 49), D Barron (N Scannell, 54), R Salanoa (J Ryan, 49); J Kleyn (E Edogbo, 65), T Beirne; P O’Mahony – captain (J O’Donoghue, 42 – HIA), J Hodnett, A Kendellen (G Coombes, 54).

Replacement not used: P Patterson.

CONNACHT: J Porch; B Ralston (C Fitzgerald, 58), T Farrell, B Aki, A Wootton; J Carty – captain, C Blade (K Marmion, 64); D Buckley (P Dooley, 59), D Heffernan (S Delahunt, 64), F Bealham (J Aungier, 51); J Murphy (O Dowling, 51), G Thornbury (N Murray, 64); C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler (P Boyle, 51).

Yellow card: Porch 48-58.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy).