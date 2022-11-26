Academy graduate Rob Russell grabs hat-trick as Leinster shake off Autumn cobwebs

United Rugby Championship: Leinster 40 Glasgow Warriors 5

A HAT-TRICK for winger Rob Russell as Leinster made light work of Glasgow to make it eight wins on the bounce to maintain control of the URC ladder at the RDS on Saturday.

Man of the match Russell pounced for three tries with Dave Kearney, Michael Milne and John McKee all chipping in with five pointers to ensure the maximum return of five points in front of over 14,000 supporters.

Rónan Kelleher, Harry Byrne and Ryan Baird all made welcome returns from injury and the feelgood vibe was augmented by a half time appearance from Joe Schmidt and members of the 2011 and 2012 Heineken Cup-winning teams.

Leinster had a brace of tries inside the opening 11 minutes. First Jamie Osborne released Dave Kearney for an opening try before Charlie Ngatai did well to offload to Russell for his opening try.

TALL ORDER Leinster's Max Deegan secures possession out of touch.

Russell grabbed his second try when Luke McGrath darted down the short side to present to his winger as the hosts took a 21-0 lead into the break.

Leinster lost Ngatai with a shoulder problem allowing Harry Byrne to make his first appearance of the season at inside centre. Glasgow winger

Sebastian Cancelliere dived over for a try before replacement prop Michael Milne secured the bonus point try for Leinster after Deegan had carried from a tap penalty. Ross Byrne converted.

Russell got his hat-trick try with ten minutes left and replacement hooker John McKee added another in the final minute.

LEINSTER: J Osborne; R Russell, L Turner, C Ngatai, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath; E Byrne, R Kelleher, T Clarkson; R Molony, J McCarthy; R Ruddock (capt), S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: H Byrne for Ngatai (HT); M Milne for E Byrne, V Abdaladze for Clarkson, J Jenkins for McCarthy, R Baird for Ruddock (all 50) C Foley for McGrath (59); J McKee for Kelleher (66); Chris Cosgrave for R Byrne (70).

GLASGOW WARRIORS: J McKay; S Cancelliere, K Steyn (capt), S McDowall, R McLean; T Jordan, G Horne; O Kebble, F Brown, M Walker; S Manjezi, A Samuel; G Brown, S Vailanu, J Dempsey.

Replacements: J Matthews for Brown, J Bhatti for Kebble, S Berghan for Walker, JP du Preez for Samuel, R Thompson for McLean (all 55), L Bean for Browne, J Dobie for Horne (66), E Ferrie for Thompson (74).

Referee: M van der Westhuizen (South Africa).