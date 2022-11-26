'Accomplished footballer' Frisch makes first Munster start

Antoine Frisch makes his first BKT URC start for Munster when Connacht visit Thomond Park with attack coach Mike Prendergast hailing the summer signing from Bristol as a major component of how he wants his backline to operate.

Injuries and selection for last month’s Emerging Ireland tour have restricted the French-Irish centre, 26, to just two appearances for the Reds in his debut season but in starting against the touring South Africans on November 10 he showed glimpses of why that may be the case.

Frisch will resume his midfield partnership with inside centre Rory Scannell on Saturday as the URC campaign resumes and Prendergast said: “He's a very accomplished footballer, very comfortable with ball in hand. He has a good variation to his game, a bit of French flair as well which helps. Good footwork.

"For us, he's a big part of what we're trying to do. He's a good decision-maker with the skill level that allows him to be that good decision-maker as well.

"All the backs inside him, especially the number 10s, talk about what a good communicator he is, that's hugely important in terms of having a good frame-work. Antoine, along with the other centres like Rory Scannell who has stepped up in the last couple of weeks and played well, it's just building that depth and competition."

Head coach Graham Rowntree has made seven changes from the side which beat the South Africa XV 28-14 at Páirc Ui Chaoimh, many of them in welcoming back Munster’s Ireland international contingent after a month in camp for the Autumn Nations Series.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, World Rugby Men’s 15s Team of the Year selection Tadhg Beirne, uncapped wing Calvin Nash and half-backs Joey Carbery and Craig Casey each start, as do Connacht trio Bundee Aki, Cian Prendergast and Finlay Bealham.

Munster will also have Jeremy Loughman and Jack Crowley on the bench while lock Jean Kleyn is fit again following injury to partner Beirne, who is set for his 50th appearance in red.

O’Mahony returns at blindside flanker in a back row also featuring John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen at No.8 while there is an unchanged front row of Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa.

Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend welcomes back Ireland squad members Dave Heffernan, Gavin Thornbury and Caolin Blade in addition to Aki, Bealham and Prendergast as he looks to continue a run of form that has delivered three wins in their last four matches, including their 20-11 defeat of Munster in Galway on October 7.

Both sides have opted for six forwards, two backs split on their benches with Connacht welcoming back hooker Shane Delahunt after an eight-month injury lay-off while the home side have strong second row/back row options in Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes.