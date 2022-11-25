Rónan Kelleher makes Leinster return for Glasgow clash

Rónan Kelleher will make his first appearance since September for Leinster in Saturday's BKT URC clash with Glasgow
RETURN: Rónan Kelleher during the Leinster Rugby captain's run at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 12:53
TJ Galvin

Rónan Kelleher will make his first appearance since September for Leinster in Saturday's BKT URC clash with Glasgow.

In addition a number of Ireland players that featured against Australia are also available for the Round 8 fixture against the Warriors.

Jamie Osborne will start his second game at full back for Leinster, having last started there against Edinburgh in February. Rob Russell starts on the right wing, with Dave Kearney on the left.

Charlie Ngatai is in the centre with Liam Turner, while Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne are the half backs selected by Leo Cullen.

Ed Byrne and Thomas Clarkson pack down either side of Kelleher in the front row.

Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy are the second row combination, with Rhys Ruddock as captain at blindside, Scott Penny at openside and finally Max Deegan selected at No. 8.

On the bench, Harry Byrne is in line to make his first appearance of the season should he be introduced.

Leinster: Jamie Osborne; Rob Russell, Liam Turner, Charlie Ngatai, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Ed Byrne, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson; Ross Molony, Joe McCarthy; Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny, Max Deegan.

Replacements: John McKee, Michael Milne, Vakh Abdaladze, Jason Jenkins, Ryan Baird, Cormac Foley, Harry Byrne, Chris Cosgrave.

