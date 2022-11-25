Bundee Aki back as Connacht name strong team for Munster clash

Six Connacht players who were with the Ireland squad in November have come into the starting lineup for Saturday’s interpro with Munster in Limerick (k/o 7.35pm).

Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Cian Prendergast, Caolin Blade and Bundee Aki are all named in the starting lineup, as the squad aim to make it three straight wins in the BKT URC.

Denis Buckley joins Heffernan and Bealham in the front row while Josh Murphy is selected alongside Thornbury in the second row. Prendergast is named at blindside flanker, with Conor Oliver at openside and Jarrad Butler at number 8.

Captain Jack Carty continues at out-half while Tom Farrell partners Aki in the centre. The side is completed by wingers Alex Wootton and Byron Ralston, and full-back John Porch.

On the bench Shane Delahunt, who has recovered from an 8-month injury layoff, returns for a potential first appearance of the season. Connacht have opted for a 6:2 split on the bench.

Director of Rugby Andy Friend said: "Everyone had ten days off after the Ospreys game which I think was needed for coaches and players. Now that we have everyone back it's all eyes on Munster for the start of an important ten week block for us, and we’re well positioned for these games going forward.

"Munster away at Thomond Park is never an easy task but I thought we were close last year and the previous year we won there. You can’t just rock up to Thomond and think you’re going to win, you’ve got to work your backside off and bring an element of physicality along with accuracy in what you are doing."

Connacht: John Porch; Byron Ralston, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Alex Wootton; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; 1. Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Josh Murphy, Gavin Thornbury; Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Oisín Dowling, Kieran Marmion, Conor Fitzgerald.