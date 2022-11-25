Joey Carbery given the nod to start for Munster against Connacht

Joey Carbery has been given the nod to start at out-half for Munster over Jack Crowley for Saturday's BKT URC interpro against Connacht.

Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahoney and Craig Casey are also named to start.

Beirne, who was named in World Rugby's Team of the Year earlier this week, starts on his 50th Munster appearance while O’Mahony captains the side.

Jean Kleyn returns from injury and Alex Kendellen starts at no.8 as head coach Graham Rowntree makes seven changes to the side that beat the South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Calvin Nash, who also returns from Ireland camp, and Shane Daly on either flank.

Rory Scannell and Antoine Frisch, who makes his first URC start, continue their centre partnership with Casey and Carbery in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa keep their places in the front row with Kleyn and Beirne in the second row.

O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Kendellen start in the back row.

Jeremy Loughman and Crowley return from international camp and are included among the replacements with John Ryan back from representing the Barbarians.

Edwin Edogbo is also included among the replacements and is set for his seventh appearance of the season.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Donoghue, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes.