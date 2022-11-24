'It starts with this week' - Barron and Munster itching to make up for derby defeats 

With Emerging Ireland and A international honours bagged and a part in Munster Rugby’s latest history-making exploits at Pairc Ui Chaoimh experienced it has already been a season to remember for Diarmuid Barron.

Yet the 24-year-old hooker from Tipperary still has boxes to tick with his province and a first derby victory of the campaign at home to Connacht this Saturday night would be a good place to start.

First, a recap of Barron’s personal achievements thus far in 2022-23, the opening three months having delivered a string of special moments for him and his family.

Selection for the Emerging Ireland tour to play Currie Cup sides in Bloemfontein in late September, early October led to a part in each game, two appearances off the bench either side of a start against the Pumas and a victory in all three.

Barron clearly did enough in South Africa to catch the eye of both the Munster and Ireland managements because he started for his province against both Leinster and Ulster and was then called up for the A international against an All Blacks XV at the RDS on the eve of the Autumn Nations Series.

While none of those games resulted in victories, Barron’s rising confidence and consistency of performance earned him another start for Munster, this time against South Africa A in that landmark game at Cork GAA headquarters when Graham Rowntree’s side overcame a team heavily populated with capped Springboks in front of more than 41,000 supporters on Leeside.

It was another moment to savour at Pairc Ui Chaoimh for a player whose father Kevin Barron had lined out for the Tipperary senior footballers from 1979 to 84.

“It was class,” Diarmuid Barron said.

“I definitely have a GAA background. My dad would have actually played football with Tipp so it was all Gaelic football and hurling growing up. There was rugby thrown in there as well, but Gaelic football would have been the main thing for me and I suppose in terms of my aspirations, first of all it would have been to try play football for Tipp and I probably spent up until 14 or 15 trying to do it — but I was way off it, just to mention! It was an aspiration anyway.”

The 28-14 win over the South Africans was also morale-boosting in that it signified a giant leap forward in terms of delivering a cohesive team performance for the new coaching team.

That bodes well for the rest of the campaign as Munster turn into an important 10-game block that will see them play home and away Heineken Champions Cup pool matches against Toulouse and Northampton Saints as well as interprovincial derbies with Leinster and Ulster over Christmas and New Year and another this weekend when Connacht travel south to Limerick on Saturday night in search of a derby double for the season.

Barron knows that the momentum gathered from that win in Cork two weeks ago has to be continued into the BKT United Rugby Championship if Munster are to rebound from a shaky start to the season that has brought just two wins from seven games to date.

The squad, he said, was “very determined" to put a run together on the resumption of the URC campaign and added: “But it starts with this week. This week we have a huge challenge and we are not shying away from that.

“All we can do is look after ourselves and keep growing on our performances, take momentum from I suppose a couple of good performances recently and try and do the best we can and then look to build that momentum even more so.”

Progress has definitely been made, the Munster front-rower added.

“Yeah, 100 per cent, definitely. You can see it week by week, it’s coming together more and more and it’s just important we keep building on that momentum more and more, keep pushing ourselves to keep learning every week.”

Yet a failure to win any of the first three interprovincial derbies this season, at Connacht on October 7 and Leinster a fortnight later before a 15-14 Thomond Park loss a week later to Ulster had been painful.

“It is very frustrating,” Barron said.

“Munster is a very proud club and never want to lose, especially not to the next-door neighbours and it’s definitely something we were not particularly happy with, but you have to move on and keep trying to get better.

“In those games there were a lot of positives too, and for large periods we were well on top and it was disappointing to leave those results behind for whatever reason. But, look, you just have to move on, you can’t dwell on it too much and you just have to keep getting better and make sure you are on the right end of the result next time.”