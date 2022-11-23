Performance still the key despite need to climb URC ladder - Mike Prendergast

The joy of a one-off victory over an international touring side and the history made along the way will be replaced by the more pressing need for league points when Munster resume their BKT United Rugby Championship campaign at home to Connacht on Saturday.

Graham Rowntree’s side will be back on familiar home ground at Thomond Park rather than the GAA’s turf at Pairc Ui Chaoimh as the province get back down to competitive business for the first time in almost a month as they bid to climb the URC table after two wins from the opening five.

Yet while accumulating league points in order to move towards the all-important play-off positions and even the rarer air of Champions Cup qualifying spots appears to be the most urgent mission in front of Munster, attack coach Mike Prendergast has suggested that the modus operandi of the new management team will not turn away from the long-term goal of developing a less pragmatic, more expansive gameplan.

For Prendergast, who left the upper echelons of European club rugby at Racing 92 to come home to his native province and join Rowntree’s new broom sweeping through Munster’s High Performance Centre in the wake of five seasons of safety-first rugby, putting the right foundations in place to enable the changing mindsets and behaviours of the playing squad remains paramount.

And if performances continue to progress as he believes they have done since Munster lost 20-11 at Connacht in their first meeting this season in Galway on October 7, particularly since that rousing defeat of South Africa A on Leeside almost a fortnight ago, then results and league points will surely follow.

“I think we still will focus on our performance. Performance leads to results and I think we had a good performance against South Africa, it’s a one-off game and when you look at the table, I accept where we are absolutely. But we’re going into a block, and we’ve Champions Cup within that, of 10 games, there’s big league games and between us and sixth position I think, there’s five points.

“So, with a couple of good performances, hopefully with wins out of that, it could push us up the table. We’re very, very conscious of that. We know we’ve had a slow start which has been spoken about, but we have seen good steps forward over the last number of games, notably I suppose the last three or four games and we need to keep pushing that on and bringing those performances and getting those wins out of it.”

Certainly, if this Munster team can perform under pressure the way they did when it was lifted from their shoulders for the tour game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, then victories will come. That Thursday night in Cork gave the 41,400 supporters present a tantalising glimpse of the potential that Prendergast and company hope to unleash.

Tries from Shane Daly, Simon Zebo, Diarmuid Barron and Mike Haley capped a well-executed, clinical performance to match South African physicality and international quality while displaying the clearest signs yet that the assistant coach’s gameplan and attacking shape will eventually trouble the most capable outfits.

“In terms of playing a very physical side, in terms of our collisions, we were smart in how we carried the ball, our ruck was quite good and that’s something that there’s been a lot of focus on,” Prendergast said of that performance.

“It’s been improving week by week and, it’s like everything, it’s the heartbeat of your attack if your ruck is quick and good and accurate, it allows you more time on the ball and you can reduce numbers defensively in the line.

“It’s something that there is a big focus on, it’s definitely improving and it’s something that’s helping our attack. I suppose you look back since the Bulls game which led onto Leinster, which led onto Ulster, albeit we didn’t get the results we wanted to against Leinster and Ulster, but we did see progression within that framework, in terms of our attack, our decision-making, in terms of our skill level. I think against South Africa a couple of bits and pieces stuck for us as well.

"There has been progression, there's still a lot more within it.

"On the positive side as well, we've players coming back that will drive levels of performance and competition as well to try and get the best out of players as well and that's what we're trying to do at the moment.

"I do think over the last three or four occasions there has been that positive progression."