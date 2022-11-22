Donal Lenihan: Crowley has the tools. What he needs is the time.

The Sexton conundrum

THE level of attrition in modern day rugby means the need for squad depth is more pronounced than ever, especially in key positions such as out half. After all, even back in 2011, hosts New Zealand needed fourth-choice number 10 Stephen Donald to step up to the mark and kick the winning goal in a nerve-wracking 8-7 win in the final over France at Eden Park after Dan Carter, Aaron Cruden and Colin Slade had all succumbed to injury.

Nobody is more aware than Andy Farrell of the perils associated with Ireland’s over-reliance on Johnny Sexton. Whether we like it or not, and despite the fact that he’ll be 38 when the World Cup rolls around, Ireland consistently perform at a higher level with the captain is running the show. With him on board, it’s the closest you’ll get to having a player/coach on the field.

It’s also why last weekend's win over Australia may yet prove far more valuable than the result itself. At best, Jack Crowley was fourth-choice No 10 heading into his autumn series behind Sexton, Joey Carbery and Ciaran Frawley who, remember, started ahead of Crowley against a New Zealand XV at the RDS.

Murphy's Law dictated that, by the time the Wallabies came to town, Sexton, Carbery and Frawley had fallen by the wayside. The captain’s withdrawal, 30 minutes before kick off on Saturday led to Ireland’s iconic leader’s jersey being handed to Crowley, literally.

Just imagine what must have run through the young man’s head. Everything he visualised as a boy kicking goals in his back garden in Innishannon, where his dad Fachtna had erected rugby posts to facilitate his practice while still in Bandon Grammar, must have come flooding back. Take a moment, breath and compose yourself.

In the circumstances, Crowley performed exceptionally well. The problem we have with our emerging tens is that they’re automatically compared to a man who, despite his advancing years was, once again, named in World Rugby’s team of the year in Monaco on Sunday.

How ridiculous for some commentators to highlight that Ireland’s attack suffered in the absence of Sexton. Really. Let’s put Crowley’s achievement into perspective. This week I asked Ronan O'Gara how many games he had played for Munster before winning his first cap against Scotland in 2000. He wasn’t sure but reckoned it was somewhere between 40 to 50 outings. Bear in mind the vast majority of those were as the starting No 10 in the Magners League and Heineken Cup, not token appearances off the bench.

I remember his international debut. Ronan started well but still had a long way to travel to become a fully-fledged test ten. Fifty minutes into the game I turned to Warren Gatland, who at that stage was on the first rung of the international coaching ladder, and said, “we need to make a change at No 10”.

We introduced David Humphreys to close out the game successfully. Equally important, on Rog’s journey to greatness, was the fact he was backed to start the next game, away to France, which didn’t work out too bad either.

Johnny Sexton had accumulated numerous appearances for Leinster over a four-year period and had started in Leinster’s first Heineken Cup final win over Leicester Tigers in 2009, before winning his first cap against Fiji five months later.

At the start of this season, Crowley had only featured 12 times for Munster, mostly as a sub, and has just one Heineken Champions Cup start at out half, against Castres last year. To date this season, he’s only started two games in Munster colours, full back against Leinster and at out half against Ulster.

Crowley can’t be expected to slot in, on the back of a handful of performances for Munster and influence the game to the same extent as Sexton. Given the Leinster man’s experience, nobody can. What Crowley showed on Saturday was a confidence, temperament and competitive edge evident from the first time I met him as a 19-year-old. In so many ways, he reminded me of O'Gara at that age.

What happens when Crowley returns to Munster will be interesting. Mike Prendergast’s influence on Munster’s attack is developing all the time and was there for all to see in the game against the South African XV in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

To be fair, Ben Healy played really well that night. It can’t have been easy for him to see Crowley catapulted above him with Ireland, having been ranked ahead of him at home for so long. Bear in mind also that Joey Carbery is Farrell’s first choice back up with Ireland. Graham Rowntree and Prendergast have some interesting selection dilemmas ahead of them over the next few weeks. Somehow, they have to find a way for Crowley to kick on from here.

2023 World Cup is wide open

The last few weeks have proved very informative. The biggest take is that, for the first time since the inaugural World Cup in New Zealand and Australia back in 1987, there’s no longer a gulf in standards between the big northern and southern hemisphere teams on the international stage.

Recent results are proof positive of that while for the first time ever, a year out from the tournament, two European sides in Ireland and France sit on top of the world rankings. New Zealand have been the perennial favourites but Ireland’s historic series win down there last summer has diluted the All Black aura somewhat in everyone’s mind.

THRILLER: Marcus Smith of England kicks the ball into touch to bring a memorable game with the All Blacks to an end. Picture: INPHO/Andrew Fosker

Just look to events in Twickenham at the weekend. Never before in their proud rugby history have the All Blacks failed to win a game when leading by 19 points. Somehow England, having been distinctly average for the opening 70 minutes, managed to score three tries in a frantic eight minutes of madness. Nobody could quite comprehend what they were witnessing.

Judged solely on the class available at half back, France are in a great position with Anthony Jelonch making big impacts off the bench when replacing established starter Romain Ntamack in the final quarter of their recent games. Grand Slam captain and scrum half Antoine Dupont was also missing last weekend against Japan yet was replaced seamlessly by Maxime Luca.

A bit like Ireland, the French haven’t been at their best this autumn but didn’t need to be to defeat Australia, South Africa and Japan on successive weekends. Home advantage, if they can handle the associated pressures which they failed to do in 2007, has them favourites to finally win the Webb Ellis Cup after falling at the final hurdle in 1987, 1999 and 2011. Their Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin next February will be fascinating.

Incredibly, both South Africa and Australia have further games next weekend, against England and Wales respectively, driven more by commercial necessity than player welfare which, sadly, have been overlooked once again. All four teams are ravaged by injury or unavailability as the games fall outside the international window.

Once again, the Wallabies showed in Dublin why you can never write them off. With quality players in Morika Koroibete, Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi, James O Connor and Isaac Rodda back from injury, they will be a force at the World Cup, facilitated by being on the easier side of the draw.

The same applies to England and Argentina. Both have the capacity to make massive strides and have always benefitted from having a two-month build-up to the tournament without club interference, something Ireland consistently enjoy given our central contracting system.

All over for Wales

How chastening must it be for Welsh rugby fans right now. Losing at home to Italy in last season’s Six Nations was one thing, repeating the dose against Georgia back at the Principality Stadium, a different story altogether.

It was inevitable the demise of the Welsh regional sides, who failed to get any team into the knockout phase of either the URC or Heineken Champions cup last season, would impact on the fortunes of the national side at some stage.

For years, Gatland made light of such failures at club level but, despite winning the Six Nations under Wayne Pivac as recently as 2021, the bottom appears to be falling out of Welsh rugby right now.

Administratively the WRU are a mess and have failed miserably to move with the demands of modern international rugby. With their football equivalents currently appearing at a World Cup for the first time since 1958, they are also losing their long-held position as the nation's favourite team. While a decent 20-13 win over Argentina helped lift spirits after the mauling by New Zealand, Saturday's defeat to the gutsy Georgians is a new low point. Pivac will do well to survive.

Performance of the autumn has to be Italy’s first-ever win over Australia. It proved that the upwards trajectory in beating Wales last March wasn’t a fluke. Once again electric full back Ange Capuozzo was the catalyst with two excellent tries in an Italian backline making big strides since former All Black Kieran Crowley has taken over the reins.

The net result of all this means the upcoming Six Nations promises to be the best for years. Perfect preparation for a World Cup where far more than the usual suspects will fancy their chances.