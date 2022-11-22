'Evolving' Munster set to welcome big guns back for Connacht 

Munster will be boosted by the return of their Ireland Test contingent for the resumption of the BKT United Rugby Championship campaign when Connacht visit Thomond Park on Saturday night.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, World Rugby Team of the Year member Tadhg Beirne, fly-half Jack Crowley and scrum-half Craig Casey will all be available for selection this weekend having reported back for training with their province following a successful Autumn Nations Series that saw Ireland beat South Africa, Fiji and Australia on successive weekends.

Squad members Jeremy Loughman, who made his Test debut against Fiji, and the uncapped Calvin Nash are also back in training and available for Saturday, if selected.

Conor Murray remains an absentee after sustaining a groin injury in his 100th Ireland appearance, when he started against the Springboks on November 5, but Munster have also welcomed Keith Earls, Jean Kleyn and Liam Coombes back to full training following injuries while Joey Carbery is in the process of completing his return to play protocols following a head injury sustained against the Fijians.

Malakai Fekitoa is another to have returned from international duty having played for Tonga against Uruguay while short-term signings John Ryan and Kiran McDonald are back at the High Performance Centre having appeared for the Barbarians against Johann van Graan’s Bath at the weekend.

Of the quartet which helped defeat the Wallabies last Saturday, attack coach Mike Prendergast on Tuesday confirmed they were in head coach Graham Rowntree’s selection mix to face Connacht.

“They're available, they came back in yesterday, came back in a positive manner, all in good form after quite a successful international series,” Prendergast said. “They're back in and available for selection.”

Veteran wing Earls missed the international window with a thigh injury that has restricted the 35-year-old to just 12 minutes this season, having started the second URC game of the campaign at the Dragons.

Second row Kleyn sustained an injury to his ribs in the away defeat at Leinster on October 22, the same game in which wing Coombes picked up a hamstring injury.

Fly-half Carbery is expected to return to full team training this week, as is centre Antoine Frisch, who was cleared to return to the field following a thigh issue he experienced in Munster’s historic victory over a South Africa XV at Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh on November 10.

This Saturday’s derby against Connacht is Munster’s first game since that match having signed off from the URC with a 14-15 home defeat in Limerick to Ulster, the province’s third interprovincial loss of the season so far that has contributed to a dismal league record of two wins from seven under the new management structure.

Prendergast explained why the time on the training field during the Test window had been fruitful.

“Just being familiar. I've alluded to it over the last two months, we've used 55 players up to the South African game and it's just getting the combinations. Fortunately, we can see that coming through in terms of players working with each other in certain positions, and you need that.

“The other side if it, it gave good exposure to some of the younger players that in the medium to long-term will stand to us. It gave us a few headaches going forward as well because a lot of those young players have performed well.

“Even in terms of training together, it's good to have numbers, good to have bodies back, and they're bringing enthusiasm and energy which is great and positive going forward.”

Munster may also be able to add Ireland loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne to the mix after the progress he has made with rehabbing a shoulder injury, though his availability will be determined later in the week, although tighthead Keynan Knox has a short-term knee injury.

Prendergast said he was happy with the improvements made by Munster since they first met Connacht in Galway and lost 20-11 on October 7.

“Our game has evolved. You look back since the Bulls game there has been a bit more consistency around our game, but there needs to be a lot more. I think that will come as we come along, getting the combinations together, but it's something that has improved game by game.

“We're in a decent enough place in terms of coming off our last game, with the performance against South Africa, but we know it's a one-off game and all that matters now is what happens next Saturday against a good Connacht side that have won three of their last four games.”