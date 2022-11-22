Mack Hansen a major doubt for Munster clash

Irish winger Mack Hansen is extremely doubtful for Saturday’s URC derby clash against Munster at Thomond Park.

The 24-year old picked up a heavy knock on his thigh when winning his ninth Irish cap against his native Australia and is unlikely to feature in this crunch clash for both sides.

Connacht, lying 12th in the URC table, are a point ahead and two places above Munster as both try to recover heading into this block of games from poor starts to the season.

Connacht's experienced full-back Tiernan O’Halloran has been ruled out of the short trip to Limerick with a hip injury, while back rower Sean Masterson has an Achilles injury and is unavailable for selection.

Connacht are boosted by Peter Dooley, Dominic Robertson-McCoy and Shayne Bolton returning to full training after recovering from injury.

Meanwhile, director of rugby Andy Friend confirmed that the players have known for some time, many for over a year, that this would be his final season in charge of Connacht and that he will be moving on next summer.

He said he is determined to see out his time at the Sportsground on a high and hopes that it can be kickstarted with a win in Thomond Park as they head into a block of ten games in as many weeks, but the announcement of his departure has not been a surprise in the dressing room.

“A lot of the players knew, I don’t think it was a surprise to many. When players are re-signing contracts, one of the questions you are often asked is how long you are staying around for and I have never been dishonest with the boys.

“It’s good to get it out there, good to have the clarity there for everybody and it doesn’t change at all my focus and desire to hopefully try and win as many games as possible and hopefully silverware this season.

“We have loved every minute of being here and we really want to see out these last six months out and hopefully finish with the best footie we have played, starting with a tough match against Munster in Thomond Park this weekend,” said Friend.