Andrew Porter eyeing silverware in Six Nations

Andrew Porter has his eyes on some silverware in 2023 after Ireland rounded off a successful calendar year with a hard-fought defeat of the Wallabies at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night.

Andy Farrell’s men were far from their best through the November series but they still accounted for South Africa, Fiji and Australia. Add in their series win away to New Zealand and they completed a rare calendar sweep of the three traditional SANZAAR giants.

"It's about keeping that momentum going,” said the loosehead prop. “It's great to get a couple of wins but at the end of the day there was no trophy in this November series. We want to play for trophies and the Six Nations is coming up fairly quick.

“That's what we're focusing on now and it's great to have that momentum but also get different combinations out there and also to see Joe McCarthy making his debut today and Jack Crowley getting his first start at Test level.”

Ireland managed just 32 points and three tries in the defeats of the Springboks and the Wallabies. That’s well down on their scoring return in recent times but the flip side was a defence that conceded just three tries in the face of considerable pressure both days.

South African head coach Jacques Nienaber had made a point of stressing that latter side of the Irish game, singling it out as maybe their main strength in spite of all the plaudits that came their way for their work with the ball in New Zealand.

So it proved.

The side’s ability to stand up to the physical attrition that the Boks use to grind down opponents goes down as a major step taken by Farrell’s side less than a year out from a meeting between the same sides at the World Cup and before their opening Six Nations tie in February at home to the French.

“It's incredibly tough to win at this level,” said Porter. “You're coming up against the world champions South Africa and Fiji, who are incredibly unpredictable, and you don't know what they're going to do. then you're coming up against Australia who have incredible players and their style of play is quick.

“They tested us in defence. It's overcoming adversity but also just pride in the jersey and turning up for each other and getting the small wins in a game. We're incredibly proud of our performances over the last couple of weeks.”

Ireland did it despite the debilitating effects of an illness that penetrated the squad through the last three weeks. Farrell was reluctant to give details but it was clearly another obstacle to overcome in the course of the autumn series.

What happens next will dictate how this month stands the test of time.

Is this, as the players and coaches suggest a positive spell in the sense that a team ranked number one in the world won all three games despite playing short of their best? Or are these displays the first signs of a side trending the wrong direction.

The shadow of 2019 hasn’t disappeared just yet.

“It’s big for us,” said James Ryan of the calendar year. “I think they’re all important milestones on the way. Over in New Zealand it was important for us to beat a team like that in their own backyard. That was big for us. And then to beat teams at home here in November was important for us.

“So we’re in a good spot but every game you’ve to keep improving. By the time the Six Nations comes around we’ve got to be hungrier than ever because every other side will be getting better and improving. For us, the Six Nations is the next thing now.”

And then a World Cup. Big year ahead.