Josh van der Flier named World Rugby Player of the Year

Josh van der Flier has been named World Rugby Player of the Year. The Leinster star becomes just the third Irishman to win the award, after Keith Wood and Johnny Sexton
RED HOT FORM: Ireland's Josh van der Flier has been named World Rugby Player of the Year. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Sun, 20 Nov, 2022 - 22:33
Cian Locke

Josh van der Flier has been named World Rugby Player of the Year at a ceremony in Monaco. The 29-year-old Leinster star becomes just the third Irishman to win the award, after Keith Wood [2001] and Johnny Sexton [2018].

Sexton, along with another previous winner, Antoine Dupont, were also in the running for the top male prize.

A first-time nominee, van der Flier was part of the Ireland team that claimed a historic series win against the All Blacks in New Zealand during the summer.

Van der Flier wasn’t the only Irish winner, with Terry Kennedy announced as the men’s 7s player of the year.

After qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, Ireland went on to place third in the World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

“We’re a relatively new programme, 2015. But the growth has been incredible over the years,” said Kennedy. “Starting at the bottom in Division C in Europe and getting up to Tokyo qualification last year and then third place in the World Cup in Cape Town in September.

“I think it’s incredible what we’ve done in the last few years and hopefully we can continue over the next few years.”

Ireland boss Andy Farrell missed out as Coach of the Year, the gong going to Wayne Smith, who led the Black Ferns to a sixth Rugby World Cup triumph, and first on home soil, beating England in the final.

Ruahei Demant won the women’s 15s player of the year.

Dan Sheehan and Mack Hansen lost out in the men’s breakthrough player category to Italy’s Ange Capuozzo.

