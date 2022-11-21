Andy Farrell urges Ireland to embrace challenge of being number one

Andy Farrell has urged his Ireland squad to embrace the challenges opponents will throw down to them as the world number one team heading into a World Cup year.

Ireland have emerged from a tough Autumn Nations Series with their top ranking intact thanks to hard-fought victories over world champions South Africa and Fiji before closing out the year with an equally rigorous examination from Australia in Dublin on Saturday.

Ireland edged the Wallabies 13-10 to give head coach Farrell all the ammunition he needs to keep pushing his squad and management forward in order to avoid the same traps that undid the Irish team four years ago when they turned into 2019 as World Rugby’s team of the year only to come unstuck in Japan 10 months later.

Addressing why he thinks the Ireland of 2022 will not make the same mistakes, Farrell said: “Again, embracing the fact that people are going to come here and be at their best - a lot better than what we've faced before. Australia had nothing to lose today, to come here and try to gain a big scalp in that regard.

"So that's coming in spades in the next year and it's going to be great for us, for our mentality, going forward into the World Cup."

Farrell is also enthused by the questions asked of his team and a squad that has been tested to a greater depth this year with tour games against the Maori All Blacks this summer, an Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa last month and 'A' international against an All Blacks XV on the eve of the Autumn Tests.

The head coach said getting a clear picture of the hand he would be dealt by the time he has to select his 33-player World Cup squad for France 2023 in late summer was not realistic but the past few months had been informative about what makes a number of fringe players tick and their readiness for a place at next September’s tournament.

“I don't think we're ever going to get the clarity because there's always going to be moving parts anyway.

“Knowing the people, knowing the personalities, knowing the character is very important for us. So therefore, we've got a much better opinion going forward.”

Ireland’s head coach said his mission to learn more about his squad’s preparedness in dealing with adversity had been a successful one with Ireland on Saturday having come through the loss of captain and fly-half Johnny Sexton just before kick-off, replaced by Test rookie Jack Crowley, the most recent example.

“It wasn’t our best and everyone knows that the opposition always has a say in that, but we added a lot to our own downfall at times and got in our own way, certainly discipline wise. I’ve never seen us be as ill-disciplined.

“We’ll have to have a good look at that and the reasons why, and the feel of the penalty five metres from their line and another one on the 10-metre line just relieves all the pressure.

“We had no ball at all, so how we judge our attack is pretty difficult because I think we had 30-odd per cent possession in the first-half and not too much in the second half neither.

“All in all, you win, lose or draw, with all the (upheaval) before the game, my gut feeling 10 minutes before kick-off, was: ‘Well, look, let’s see what we’re about as a group. Let’s see how we muck in together and help the people that we need to help out.’

“In that regard, you can’t lose.”