'I'm fine mate' - Nic White brushes off return to play controversy

Australia scrum-half Nic White has insisted he was “good to go” after passing his Head Injury Assessment early in the second half at Aviva Stadium.

White was seen clearly stumbling after contact to the head, a visual confirmation under World Rugby’s current protocols that requires permanent withdrawal from the game without the need for an HIA. Yet the Wallabies half-back returned to the field and finished the game, which the tourists lost 13-10.

The process on Saturday night echoed an incident during Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand when Jeremy Loughman was permitted to return against the Maori All Blacks having displayed similar symptoms following a clash of heads early in the match at Hamilton’s Waikato Stadium.

Loughman was seen struggling to get to his feet following a collision in the second minute of Ireland’s opening tour game. He had been removed, assisted by team medic Dr Ciaran Cosgrave, yet following his HIA was cleared to return to the pitch by the independent match doctor.

The loosehead prop was permanently removed 27 minutes later but New Zealand Rugby later admitted it had mishandled the situation that had resulted from a communications gap and the Munster and Ireland prop should not have been allowed back onto the pitch.

Explaining his own experience, White said: “I was pulled off by the physio to do a HIA, I felt fine.

"I passed my HIA, I went back on. I remember everything, clear as day, I feel fine. I feel good. I passed my HIA and I was good to go."

The decision was condemned by many, including former Ireland full-back Rob Kearney on Virgin Media, who said: "For me that is pretty uncomfortable viewing… I look at an image like that and it's tough to watch. For me there is no way he should be returning to the field of play.”

Fellow pundit Matt Williams disagreed, saying he trusted the medical science and that was also the view of White when asked to respond to social media criticism of the decision to allow him to continue playing.

"Very confident, I did the HIA and I passed it,” White told reporters. "Like, I'm 78kg - running up against these blokes, mate I feel fine now. You guys can attest to that.

"The process, I did the HIA and passed it. I'm good.

"How often do I run out of the corner out of a lineout and get bashed by three blokes.

"I was just a little ginger, I'm fine mate."