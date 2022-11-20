'I'm fine mate' - Nic White brushes off return to play controversy

White was seen clearly stumbling after contact to the head
'I'm fine mate' - Nic White brushes off return to play controversy

19 November 2022; Nic White of Australia after his side's defeat in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 20 Nov, 2022 - 14:25
Simon Lewis

Australia scrum-half Nic White has insisted he was “good to go” after passing his Head Injury Assessment early in the second half at Aviva Stadium.

White was seen clearly stumbling after contact to the head, a visual confirmation under World Rugby’s current protocols that requires permanent withdrawal from the game without the need for an HIA. Yet the Wallabies half-back returned to the field and finished the game, which the tourists lost 13-10.

The process on Saturday night echoed an incident during Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand when Jeremy Loughman was permitted to return against the Maori All Blacks having displayed similar symptoms following a clash of heads early in the match at Hamilton’s Waikato Stadium.

Loughman was seen struggling to get to his feet following a collision in the second minute of Ireland’s opening tour game. He had been removed, assisted by team medic Dr Ciaran Cosgrave, yet following his HIA was cleared to return to the pitch by the independent match doctor.

The loosehead prop was permanently removed 27 minutes later but New Zealand Rugby later admitted it had mishandled the situation that had resulted from a communications gap and the Munster and Ireland prop should not have been allowed back onto the pitch.

Explaining his own experience, White said: “I was pulled off by the physio to do a HIA, I felt fine.

"I passed my HIA, I went back on. I remember everything, clear as day, I feel fine. I feel good. I passed my HIA and I was good to go."

The decision was condemned by many, including former Ireland full-back Rob Kearney on Virgin Media, who said: "For me that is pretty uncomfortable viewing… I look at an image like that and it's tough to watch. For me there is no way he should be returning to the field of play.” 

Fellow pundit Matt Williams disagreed, saying he trusted the medical science and that was also the view of White when asked to respond to social media criticism of the decision to allow him to continue playing.

"Very confident, I did the HIA and I passed it,” White told reporters. "Like, I'm 78kg - running up against these blokes, mate I feel fine now. You guys can attest to that.

"The process, I did the HIA and passed it. I'm good.

"How often do I run out of the corner out of a lineout and get bashed by three blokes.

"I was just a little ginger, I'm fine mate."

More in this section

Ireland v Australia - Autumn International - Aviva Stadium Fearless Jack Crowley ‘getting stuck in’ cheers Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony
Ireland v Australia - Autumn International - Aviva Stadium ‘I'm still full of adrenaline, they're the moments as a kid that you want’ - Ross Byrne 
Ireland v Australia - Bank of Ireland Nations Series Andy Farrell loses Johnny Sexton but wins in the long-run
#Irish Rugby
Wales were stunned by Georgia (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wales urged to ‘stick together’ after embarrassing loss to Georgia

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.242 s