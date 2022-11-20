‘I'm still full of adrenaline, they're the moments as a kid that you want’ - Ross Byrne 

The adrenalin was still pouring from Ross Byrne late on Saturday night as he reflected on a crazy week that ended with him kicking the winning score for Ireland against the Wallabies at a packed Aviva Stadium.

The Leinster ten hadn’t played for Ireland since spring of 2021 when he managed a single minute off the bench against England. It looked to all the world as if he wouldn't be adding to his 13 Test caps under the current management.

His younger brother Harry had been the flavour of quite a few months until injury stalled his ambitions. Similar bad luck has dogged Joey Carbery and Ciaran Frawley and then Johnny Sexton went down with a calf problem prior to the warm-up here.

With the skipper ruled out, Jack Crowley was promoted to the XV for a first start and just a week after making his debut against Fiji. Dream stuff, we all thought. What a story. It was, but Byrne’s was even better.

He hadn’t even been named in the squad last Sunday, Andy Farrell only adding him to the party as concerns lingered over the dead leg suffered by Sexton in the win over South Africa two weekends before.

Crowley was given 72 minutes against the Australians and Byrne wasn’t long on the field when, with the scores standing at ten-apiece, he had a penalty from a difficult enough position to give Ireland the lead with 76 minutes on the clock.

Referee Ben O’Keeffe got in his ear as he stood over the kick and threw some grass in the air to gauge the wind, but Byrne is a top-class kicker with his province and he nailed the effort in front of a packed Lansdowne Road.

“I don't really know how to put it into words. It's been one of the most bizarre weeks ever. I got the call on Monday after Leinster training, came in Monday night as cover, did the warm-up today and then got the call when Johnny pulled up.

“I was actually kicking with him and he had a bit of an issue and went in, and then I was on the bench. I suppose when the game's that close, you're preparing yourself for that moment, or hoping you get that moment, and thankfully it came.” Byrne had had his critics on his previous outings in green but he has only ever had the chance to wear the No.10 twice and neither of them in the most opportune of circumstances. It was hard to begrudge him this moment.

Players are practised at disguising their true feelings, regardless of their performances or results, but the unexpected nature of everything that had just happened to him was written all over his face and in his every word.

Buzzing hardly cuts it.

It's definitely the highlight of my Ireland career, that's for sure! It's been topsy turvy,” he laughed. “I'm actually still full of adrenaline, I couldn't really calm down after it. It's right up there, it's what you dream of. They're the moments as a kid that you want.” Byrne’s elevation through the ranks this week was so fast that family members didn’t even make it to the stadium. His girlfriend did, on the off-chance he got a run, and the question now is what next for him.

He admits to a sense of frustration at his exile in recent times and it can’t have been easy to read and listen to the speculation as to who would be next in line to Sexton and see so many other names bandied about but so rarely his own.

What can he do but keep tipping away?

“I haven't been in the squad for a while, but I think the season has gone well for me at Leinster. I just have to try and kick on. I've had to be patient, and sometimes you need a bit of luck. I got that and got the opportunity today.”