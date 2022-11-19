Jack Crowley in for first start after calf injury for Johnny Sexton

Ireland’s never-ending search for back-up to Johnny Sexton has taken a dramatic turn on Saturday night with the skipper ruled out of the game against Australia at the Aviva Stadium and replaced by young Munster out-half Jack Crowley.

It’s a dizzying rise for the former Bandon Grammar student who has started at ten only half-a-dozen times for his province and made a senior Ireland debut off the bench only last week against Fiji at this same stadium.