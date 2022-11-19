Jack Crowley in for first start after calf injury for Johnny Sexton

Ireland’s never-ending search for back-up to Johnny Sexton has taken a dramatic turn on Saturday night with the skipper ruled out of the game against Australia at the Aviva Stadium and replaced by young Munster out-half Jack Crowley.
It’s a dizzying rise for the former Bandon Grammar student who has started at ten only half-a-dozen times for his province and made a senior Ireland debut off the bench only last week against Fiji at this same stadium.
Joey Carbery and Ciaran Frawley were both ahead of Crowley in the queue before these November internationals but they too have been hampered by injuries in recent weeks.
Sexton has been scratched from the side with a calf injury and, with Crowley bumped up to the starting XV, Leinster’s Ross Byrne has been named on the bench as cover. Byrne wasn’t even in the squad at the start of the week and hasn’t played international in 18 months.
Far from ideal for head coach Andy Farrell on a night when his side looks to make it 12 home wins in a row but a night that will surely stand to Crowley and the collective as they look to future proof the squad for next year’s World Cup.
Munster’s Peter O’Mahony captains the side in Sexton’s absence.