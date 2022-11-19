Jack Crowley in for first start after calf injury for Johnny Sexton

It’s a dizzying rise for the former Bandon Grammar student who has started at ten only half-a-dozen times for his province
Jack Crowley in for first start after calf injury for Johnny Sexton

19 November 2022; Ireland head coach Andy Farrell with Jack Crowley of Ireland during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 20:02
Brendan O'Brien

Ireland’s never-ending search for back-up to Johnny Sexton has taken a dramatic turn on Saturday night with the skipper ruled out of the game against Australia at the Aviva Stadium and replaced by young Munster out-half Jack Crowley.

It’s a dizzying rise for the former Bandon Grammar student who has started at ten only half-a-dozen times for his province and made a senior Ireland debut off the bench only last week against Fiji at this same stadium.

Joey Carbery and Ciaran Frawley were both ahead of Crowley in the queue before these November internationals but they too have been hampered by injuries in recent weeks.

Sexton has been scratched from the side with a calf injury and, with Crowley bumped up to the starting XV, Leinster’s Ross Byrne has been named on the bench as cover. Byrne wasn’t even in the squad at the start of the week and hasn’t played international in 18 months.

Far from ideal for head coach Andy Farrell on a night when his side looks to make it 12 home wins in a row but a night that will surely stand to Crowley and the collective as they look to future proof the squad for next year’s World Cup.

Munster’s Peter O’Mahony captains the side in Sexton’s absence.

More in this section

Scotland v Argentina - Autumn International - BT Murrayfield Stadium Darcy Graham hat-trick helps Scotland see off 14-man Argentina
RUGBYU-IRL-RSA-FRIENDLY Springboks rebound with heavy defeat of Italy
Beka Saghinadze celebrates with team mate Davit Niniashvili 19/11/2022 Wales embarrassed at home as unfancied Georgia celebrate famous win
#Irish Rugby
<p>England's Will Stuart (second right) scores his sides third try during the Autumn International match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday November 19, 2022.</p>

Improbable England comeback earns dramatic draw with All Blacks

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.253 s