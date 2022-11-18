Six try Leinster cruise past Chile in friendly

RUGBY FRIENDLY

Leinster 40 Chile 3

Leinster bagged six tries at Energia Park on Friday to cruise towards a convincing 37-point triumph over Chile in a Bank of Ireland friendly.

Playing with a mixture of fringe players and All-Ireland League stars in the absence of their vast Ireland contingent, Leinster recorded their first win over international opposition since defeating Canada 38-35 back in August 2019.

Despite falling behind to a sixth-minute Santiago Videla penalty, hooker Lee Barron registered a brace of set-piece tries to give the eastern province a firm stranglehold on the proceedings.

Cormac Foley and Andrew Smith subsequently crossed over either side of the first-quarter mark, and with Charlie Tector also contributing six points off the kicking tee, the hosts led 26-3 at the interval.

Although a raft of replacements led to a disjointed second half, captain Liam Turner and Sean O’Brien added converted five-pointers on the resumption. This helped Leinster to ease past the challenge of the Chileans, who will be competing at their first World Cup finals in France next year.

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: L Barron (2), C Foley, A Smith, L Turner, S O’Brien. Cons: C Tector (5).

Scorers for Chile: Pen: S Videla.

LEINSTER: C Cosgrave; R Russell, L Turner, B Brownlee, A Smith; C Tector, C Foley; M Milne, L Barron, T Clarkson; B Deeny, C Daly; R Ruddock, C Boomer, S O’Brien.

Replacements: M Hanan for Milne, S Penny for Ruddock, C Hogan for Russell (all h-t), J McKee for Barron, T Connolly for Clarkson, N McCarthy for Foley (all 44), S Prendergast for Turner (48), A King for Brownlee (49), Foley for McCarthy (58-73), T Lasisi for Connolly (76).

CHILE: S Videla; L Carvallo, M Garafulic, C Armstrong, G Moltedo; D Warnken, N Herreros; S Lues, D Escobar, I Gurruchaga; P Huete, J Eissmann; M Sigren, I Silva, C Saavedra.

Replacements: R Fernández for Garafulic (43), J Milesi for Saavedra (48), T Dussaillant for Escobar, R Martinez for Huete (both 53), J Carrasco for Gurruchaga, B Videla for Herreros (both 58), J Ignacio Larenas for Moltedo (66), M Dittus for Lues (76).

Referee: P Martin (IRFU).