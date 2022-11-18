Portugal qualify for second ever Rugby World Cup

Portugal secured a World Cup place for only the second time in their history with the last kick of a 16-16 draw with the United States in the final qualification tournament
QUALIFIED: Portugal secured a World Cup place for only the second time in their history with the last kick of a 16-16 draw with the United States in the final qualification tournament.

Portugal secured a World Cup place for only the second time in their history with the last kick of a 16-16 draw with the United States in the final qualification tournament.

The Europeans, whose only other appearance was in 2007, needed only a draw due to their superior points difference and Samuel Marques' penalty clinched it in dramatic fashion.

It means Portugal go into a group with Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

"For the rugby community this is amazing, we've been missing (from the World Cup) for quite some time and we need a new generation to inspire the kids," Portugal captain Tomas Appleton said in his post-match interview.

