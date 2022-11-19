Mike Catt calls for calm as Ireland look to end 2022 on a high

Beating a Test rival by 18 points when not at your best, as Ireland did against Fiji last week, is a hallmark of a pretty good team. Yet the criticisms of that Aviva Stadium performance last Saturday were entirely valid and have been echoed from inside the camp throughout this week’s preparations for Saturday night’s visit of Australia for a sell-out final Test of 2022.

Victory on Saturday would deliver a record-equalling 12th consecutive Ireland win on home soil and complete the notable trifecta of beating Southern Hemisphere big guns Australia, New Zealand and South Africa in a calendar year, a feat last achieved by England in 2002 and 2003, the year they also lifted the World Cup.

It would also send Ireland’s contingent of World Rugby Awards nominees off to Sunday night’s ceremony in Monaco with reputations further enhanced and set supporters’ expectations for continued success in 2023, a World Cup year, soaring even higher.

Regardless of the outcome on Saturday, however, there will be little fanfare about a standout 2022 from Andy Farrell and his coaches. The head coach’s annoyance at last week’s performance against an ill-disciplined Fijian side, albeit one which resulted in a 35-17 victory, was followed up on Friday by attack coach Mike Catt, who underlined the importance for this group of Ireland players to keep developing and adapting in order to stay one step ahead of the competition.

Farrell’s World Cup-winning assistant acknowledged that opponents had started to work out what Ireland were trying to do in attack and his players needed to develop their multi-phase gameplan further to avoid being stifled by savvier defences.

“Massively, teams are understanding what we’re trying to achieve and coming and trying to stop it,” Catt said. “So we need to adapt to what they are doing to us and we need to play smarter.

“I think we’re an exceptionally fit side but I just think we need to box smarter in terms of where we’re going and how we manipulate a defence.

“Yeah, it’s definitely getting tougher but the opposition you’re playing against, you’d expect it to get tougher anyway. But yeah, it’s about analysing teams and what you do on a day-to-day basis.

“So teams are going to work us hard but it just means we’ve got to be better at doing it. Because the opportunities are still there for us to go and score tries and get to the space nice and early.” Catt did not suggest opponents came to spoil in cynical fashion but added: “Teams come and do things. Against Fiji? No, I thought Fiji defended well. We just needed to be smarter in what we did.

“South Africa are always coming at 100 miles an hour and they got us a couple of times where we had opportunities where if we're a little bit calmer, more controlled, we probably would have been able to get on the outside of them. But it's good that it's happening. It's good that we're getting challenged in that way. We have to adapt. We have to be better.”

It was not the first time Ireland’s attack coach cited calmness as one of the desired attributes in his players. Both centre Stuart McCloskey and Test rookie Jimmy O’Brien, who this week switches from full-back to the wing as he picks up his third cap in as many weeks, were praised for their possession of it and Catt expanded on its importance as a collective asset.

“It's like anything you do in life, isn't it? If you're not calm, you're not going to make the right decisions. It's no different in sport.

"It's more understanding what's coming at them too, there's a whole number of things that happen in a game of rugby, especially when you've got 18 stones running at you - you don't want to race into him at 100 miles per hour either, you've got to be smart in what you do.

"Decision making is being calm enough to make the right... some guys can do it at 70 per cent, some guys can do it at 10 per cent - whatever is right for you to make the right decision, do it your way.

"The key is to get everybody doing it, if everyone is seeing the same picture then the decision is so much easier to make and you execute the play rather than just with individuals.

"So, yeah, calmness. It's easy to say when you're sitting on the sideline, rather than (in front of) 70,000 people.

"Ultimately, that's what it is. Being able to switch in and out of the calmness of it."

Catt is hoping Saturday night’s clash with the inconsistent but dangerous Wallabies, smarting from a first ever defeat to Italy in Florence last weekend, will bring the most fluent attacking performance of this Autumn Nations Series in which South Africa’s physicality forced a different approach from the men in green and the Fiji game featured a lack of cohesion and accuracy from a much-changed side.

With injured frontliners, including captain Sexton and full-back Hugo Keenan, restored to the starting backline, and Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter and James Ryan returning to the forward pack, the hope is that the attacking fluency generated by lightning-quick ruck ball also reappears against a side eager to go toe-to-toe in those facets of the game.

Despite the attacking threats the Wallabies bring, this is a real opportunity to end the year in style and more importantly for Farrell, Catt and company, a chance to take their gameplan a step further towards the desired destination.

IRELAND: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, S McCloskey, J O’Brien; J Sexton - captain, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Herring, C Healy, F Bealham, J McCarthy, J Conan, C Casey, J Crowley, B Aki.

AUSTRALIA: A Kellaway; M Nawaqanitawase, L Ikitau, H Paisami, T Wright; B Foley, N White; J Slipper – captain, D Porecki, A Alaalatoa; N Frost, C Neville; J Holloway, M Hooper, R Valetini.

Replacements: F Fainga’a, T Robertson, T Tupou, W Skelton, P Samu, J Gordon, N Lolesio. J Petaia.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)