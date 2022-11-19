George Gregan: Ireland must follow Cam Smyth's example

World Cup winner George Gregan believes Ireland must follow Open champion Cam Smith’s example and find the belief that they can reach their objective of winning a quarter-final for the first time at France 2023.

Ireland face Australia on Saturday night in the final Test of their Autumn Nations Series looking to round off the year in style ahead of a World Cup year with the big kick-off only 10 months away.

The Wallabies scrum-half legend, his country’s record cap holder, is a big fan of Ireland’s playing style under Andy Farrell, which has propelled his side back to the top of the World Rugby rankings this year but remembers the terrible World Cup the men in green delivered in 2019 following a stellar 2018.

Yet Gregan believes compatriot Smith’s breakthrough major victory at St Andrews during the summer, when he reeled Rory McIlroy’s three-shot lead over the inward nine of the final round, can be the sort of performance Ireland should try to emulate if they are finally to reach a semi-final.

"I'm not being smart but they'll just win one and then they're two wins away from being world champions,” Gregan said. "I like my golf and I watched Cam Smith win his major, he knew he had to birdie five holes in a row and get it done.

"The opportunity is there, you either do it or you don't, and once you've done it the mindset is, 'Oh, we can do this'. So those moments come and when they do break through it, Ireland will be very hard to beat over the next two weeks.

"You either win and you go forward or you go home and so it starts getting serious then. Break through that wall and they'll be very hard to beat because they've got the pedigree of playing very good rugby.”

Speaking before the Wallabies suffered a shock defeat to Italy in Florence last Saturday, Gregan spoke of his own nation’s inconsistency but praised Ireland’s recent successes and the manner in which they were achieved.

“On any given day they (Australia) can beat anyone, that's the frustrating piece for Dave Rennie and the team. It's just backing up those good performances, I think that's the challenge.” He added: “Andy Farrell has done a great job, there's no doubting that. Ireland are always good, particularly over the last decade, and they've been very very good against the All Blacks.

“They play a game which can beat anyone in the world, but they certainly feel very comfortable and confident when they play against the better teams in the world.

“They came to Australia in 2018 and beat the Wallabies in a three-match series, so they've done it in Australia and they've done it in New Zealand. I guess the challenge for them now is taking that into what is the best competition, the Rugby World Cup. But they've got a nice bank of positive experiences and I can see them evolving even more so they've really impressed.

“Farrell is very good at reducing time and space for the teams they play against, particularly playmakers, and when they go, they go together; it's like a green army when they don't have the ball.

“So I think they're going to improve. They've got a big carrot in front of them as well, which is obviously this Autumn Series and building into the Six Nations. They pushed France (in Paris) earlier this year and you get an understanding that they're hungry and their best rugby is potentially ahead of them. I really like what I see with Ireland.”

The same applies to Ireland’s captain and 2022 World Player of the Year nominee Johnny Sexton, whose longevity at age 37 he believes is a testimony to the way he has adapted his game over time.

“He's certainly a competitor, isn't he? And he's evolved his game. The game has changed and he's changed with it. He's managed his body and he looks forward to the big moments, I think that's what's great.

“When you get towards the end of your career, the playing piece, getting on the field, is the beauty. Everything that goes into getting yourself ready is what people don't see, and he's obviously doing that. He's had to overcome injuries, but the fact that he still wants to keep doing it…

“He makes players around him better. Good on him. I take my hat off to him and I think he can see the impact that he has when he plays, it's always super-positive.

“He's hungry. I'm sure there's definitely some unfinished business for him in France and he'll be doing everything he can to stay fit and healthy, and once he gets on the field we know what he's going to do; he's going to boss the ball and really have a positive impact for his team.”

*Sage is the Official Insights Partner of Six Nations Rugby and will be powering the Smart Ball this Autumn Nations Series. #SageInsights