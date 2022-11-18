'We’re not surprised are we?' - Farrell hoping for one more push from Ireland with award talk on hold

Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier’s nominations for World Rugby’s Player of the Year Award did not come as a surprise to Andy Farrell after a year of consistently high performance levels but Ireland’s head coach would love to see them squeeze every last remaining drop of effort for tomorrow’s final game of 2022.

The Ireland head coach welcomed both players back into his starting line-up for the visit of Australia to a sold-out Aviva Stadium as he named his strongest possible side for the last staging post before the 2023 Six Nations and a World Cup just 10 months down the track.

After a disappointing outing without them and several other injured frontliners last time around against Fiji but all fit again, Farrell has named a side to make amends and restore the high standards set in an otherwise stellar year that has brought a Six Nations Triple Crown, an historic series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand and seen Ireland a fortnight ago come out the right side of a high-intensity arm wrestle with world champions South Africa.

They are achievements that will see Farrell himself join his captain Sexton and openside flanker van der Flier climb aboard a charter jet bound for Monaco on Sunday for the World Rugby Awards where in addition to the Men’s 15s player of the year gong, he will be up for Coach of the Year and Ireland on the shortlist for Team of the Year.

His personal nomination does not rest easy on his shoulders but to have two of his players on a shortlist of four alongside reigning titleholder Antoine Dupont of France and South Africa’s Lukhanyo Am was both a wonderful recognition of his side’s success and an opportunity to urge one last push to close out the year in style.

“Well first and foremost, we’re not surprised are we?” Farrell said of the nominations for Sexton, the 2018 World Player of the Year, and first-time nominee van der Flier.

“I don’t think anyone in the room is surprised that those two are picked. Maybe one or two more could have as well for the type of year that they’ve had. They’d obviously be the first to say that is through their performances and the team’s performances of how the team’s shaped up through the season. Then you look at the individual performances of those two guys and they’ve stood up in every game.

“Their consistency has never dropped below, I don’t know, you never want your team on a bad day to drop below 80 per cent and I think over the year, those guys have never ever below 90. Some of them have been right up there on 95 and hopefully we’ll get to 99 this weekend.”

A few more ‘99s’ would go down a treat as well with Farrell echoing his players earlier in the week in stating the belief within the Irish camp that the Wallabies have targeted them as number one-ranked side in the world as the prized scalp on their end-of-season tour to Europe. Dave Rennie’s side opened their Northern Hemisphere jaunt with a win over Scotland but were turned over in Paris by a late wonder try from France’s Damien Penaud and then a much-changed side suffered a shock defeat to Italy in Florence.

“They have a couple of things to hang their hats on with regards to motivation but in reality 10 changes for them (from the Italy line-up) and they get their leaders back in the room, so there is a different vibe there from the start.

“Those guys are the ones that took the field against Scotland and came so close to winning in Paris. Like we have said all week, we know how difficult that is. I’m sure they will be using last week as motivation and putting that together with coming to the Aviva and taking our scalp and that will fire them up even more.”

Farrell has made seven changes and three positional switches from the team which started the 35-17 win over Fiji but just three from the first Test of the month against the world-champion Springboks but Stuart McCloskey has retained his place at inside centre, fending off the claims of Bundee Aki, who must settle for a place on the bench in first game back following a seven-week suspension.

Also among the replacements, there is a second opportunity for fly-half Jack Crowley after a confident debut off the bench against Fiji, while fellow 22-year-old Joe McCarthy is the replacement lock set for his first Ireland cap.

As for the World Rugby coach of the year nomination, Farrell looks at it as an endorsement of the collective he leads.

"It's quite embarrassing really, in regards to ... you've heard me say plenty of times that we do this together.

"When a coach gets any recognition, never mind the coaching staff that are top class in our group, the rest of the staff, the team and how everyone pulls together, we do it together, I'd 100 per cent take it as a team recognition."

IRELAND: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, S McCloskey, J O’Brien; J Sexton - captain, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Herring, C Healy, F Bealham, J McCarthy, J Conan, C Casey, J Crowley, B Aki.

AUSTRALIA: A Kellaway; M Nawaqanitawase, L Ikitau, H Paisami, T Wright; B Foley, N White; J Slipper – captain, D Porecki, A Alaalatoa; N Frost, C Neville; J Holloway, M Hooper, R Valetini.

Replacements: F Fainga’a, T Robertson, T Tupou, W Skelton, P Samu, J Gordon, N Lolesio. J Petaia.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) end