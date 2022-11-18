Ronan O'Gara: Jerry Holland, the quiet architect of special Munster days

BACK then, we trained Tuesday and Thursdays with Munster but before we got down to it in 1997, a Munster motley crew headed for a Turkish holiday.

There were maybe eight of us, superstars in our own lunchboxes. Frankie Sheahan, Anthony Horgan, Aidan McSweeney, Wally, Micko, Tom Tierney, Colm McMahon and myself. Strutters. I got the hair bleached out there, sharp as a blade I reckoned.

First Tuesday back at training, the new Munster manager sized me up in seconds. ‘That’ll be gone by Thursday’. Not a question or an ask. A statement of fact. He was right. It was.

Of all the rugby chatter and intrigue of the last two weeks, nothing stops you stone cold like a text from a Munster friend to say Jerry Holland was poorly. I did the maths and knew right there I wasn’t going to see him again. Holl and I have a history that’s all upside at my end.

It might seem all too late to be telling now how influential he was in my development and how pivotal he was to the storied Munster years, but outside the circle, there’s a lot who won’t know. And certainly wouldn’t appreciate.

We had a back and forth last week via text, desperation on one side to unburden some of my guilt that such a wonderful man and true friend could be so stoic, strong and reasoned in his final days. Everything sorted, he indicated.

Thumbs up.

It’s 25 years since that pre-season session. Holl was transitioning from coaching to management with Declan Kidney and Niall O’Donovan. There was that indefinable quality about him that reeked of calm, of loyalty, of leadership. He gave off that abrupt, grumpy vibe first off, a bit like the author of these columns. Perhaps that’s why we gelled.

But he’d played too. A proper player. There is a myth that professional and international players are bullet-proof, that that particular Munster group he would manage had so many leaders as to be infallible. Of course, it’s nonsense. We were riddled with the same insecurities and doubts as anyone on the street. And Jerry Holland was always reassuring in the background in the way you needed him to be, because he got how we were feeling. This wasn’t a manager from the front office; this was a veteran from the trenches.

I’d love to have told him in recent times how frequently I have leaned on his tutelage. When you are on the staff side of the fence, you see professional sport through a very different portal in terms of what’s involved. Deccie leaned quite heavily on Holl in those early noughties and it’s only now I really see why. He had standout leadership skills – good time-keeping, non-negotiable standards, strict discipline, total respect. These things are words on a brochure when you haven’t lived them.

There was a triumvirate of Munster metal behind the scenes in Pat Geraghty, Dr Tadhg O’Sullivan and Holl who became very adept at managing the disparate personalities in our playing group.

Quinny, Marcus Horan and myself, as an example – you travel a bit before you’d meet three more contrasting personalities and Holl was invariably the one bringing the balm and the calm.

This was a period when it was a very competitive, and starting places were hard-earned, so there was a lot of friction in the camp that had to be managed. There is a very special management skill in keeping all that at boiling point while not letting it boil over.

It’s probably the first time I’ve addressed this, but I really felt I could trust Holl. That was very important. I could be cranky, had grumbles with Declan Kidney, so Holl was regularly the go-to man for me.

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Munster manager Jerry Holland with coach Declan Kidney after the successful 2006 season. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Perhaps too he recognised this young pup of a ten had a decent knack of getting his side around the pitch, and he felt the need to keep me happy and focused. I’d say there was some serious brokering done at times without Deccie even knowing. Holl’s mantra was that a happy person makes a happy player.

What is fundamentally important to say here is that Jerry Holland was a huge part of that Munster success story. The fact he was comfortable in his own skin and away from the limelight and the media must not overshadow that fact. Insecure people seek the limelight, secure people just get on with it.

I felt bereft and small texting Holl last week. I had a happy, healthy family around me, he was on full oxygen. We have a plan in hand, he assured me.

Always assuring me.

******

IN the wake of the conversation, I brought a light and very palpable sense of gratitude with me for the opportunity to coach the Barbarians on Sunday in north London. On Thursday I had seen Munster playing at Pairsá Uí Chaoimh, and the vibe from the occasion and the home performance was really strong and very real. A load of changes to the side, the handbrake off, there was a joie de vivre that would be repeated a few days later at the wonderful Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What was going on here? I’m in the middle of this head-spinning experience where we put a team together after just three training sessions and play some glorious rugby. And all the while, there’s this existential sense of someone offering a reminder how to get the best out of people. By not inhibiting their natural instincts, for starters. Holl’s guiding hand and a timely warning against the daily grind of routine and structure. Is it the way to go? Maintain the creative, mix it up. Doing the captain’s run in Hyde Park might be a bit extreme, but blessed with a day out of summer, an unbelievable and fast Tottenham stadium surface, reconnecting with Razor, it all seemed like a day from above.

LONDON CALLING: Barbarians joint head coach, and La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara, his assistant coach Donnacha Ryan, with members of the La Rochelle squad after the game against an All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

When I was young, every Christmas Day morning started with the video of 101 Great Tries from Santa, in the shape of Gareth Edwards, JPR Williams, Phil Bennett and the other rugby deities who inspired me.

And now I’m wearing the sacred crest and coaching the Barbarians against an All Black XV with Scott Robertson. How Holl was smiling.

With his passing overshadowing everything, it will be this weekend before I get a firm fix on autumn’s internationals. Italy and Argentina before them have claimed a scalp each against the Wallabies and England respectively. This weekend Australia are the ones looking to upset the rankings in Dublin.

It wasn’t very long ago in this column, we indicated how quickly things could accelerate for Ireland’s out-half prospect Jack Crowley. The pieces have fallen very favourably for him to the point where he should play 30 minutes on Saturday night at the Aviva.

Anyone who understands out half play could see, even in pre-season, that he was primed to take advantage of an opening. Suddenly, in the space of a few weeks, he has got to where he needs to be. And already, there seems to be a nice little relationship developing with Johnny Sexton.