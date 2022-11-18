Spectre of Will Skelton looms over Irish ambitions again

Will Skelton is nothing to be feared as he sits and chats with a voice that struggles to rise above the clinking and clanking of some nearby crockery and cutlery in the swanky Dublin hotel that Australia are calling home this week.

It may be the moustache, or the baggy tracksuit, or a combination of both, but he looks a tad older than his 30 years as he takes questions and bats away the fascination of an Irish media that has come to see him as some sort of bogeyman.

Ireland’s defeat of South Africa in a brutal encounter two weekends ago punctured a hole in the belief that sides from these shores just can’t cut it with the biggest of big boys across the club and Test spheres.

But if there is one man who came to personify that supposedly Sisyphean struggle in recent times then it was this six-foot, eight-inch, 19-stone giant of a man who has done so much to terrorise Munster and Leinster in Europe.

Munster fans will remember the havoc he wrought when introduced by Saracens in the second-half of their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena three years ago but Leinster probably harbour the more acute nightmares.

Twice now Skelton has used his outsized frame and outsized skills to block their ambitions. The first was in that same 18/19 season when Saracens won the final in Newcastle. The second was only last May when La Rochelle pipped them at the death in Marseille.

This may be Test rugby but there are six Leinster men in Ireland’s pack on Saturday with another three of their forwards due off the bench. Skelton is among the Aussies earmarked for their second wave after a week compromised by a calf issue.

“It's Ireland, it's not Leinster,” he said. “It's very different, the step up from club to international footy. Whenever you put on the jersey, whether it's for Ireland or Australia, you step up. I'm excited to play this weekend but I don't think it gives me an edge at all.”

Head coach Dave Rennie was already attuned to the intricacies of rugby in this corner of the world through three years spent over the Glasgow Warriors and Leinster’s Leo Cullen referenced Skelton’s annoyance factor over a cuppa only this week.

FRENCH CONNECTION: La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara and Will Skelton celebrate after the Heineken Champions Cup final. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

“He mentioned what a thorn in the side Will had been but, look, we're well aware of that. He's a big man, he bullies big men, so his impact is going to come off the bench and obviously the plan is to try and finish strong and finish over the top. He'll be an important part of that.” Truth is, there are very few unknowns in rugby now. The days of southern hemisphere teams coming to Europe and sweeping past players whose names they only learned in the match programme are as much a relic as collared jerseys and four-point tries.

Rennie and Cullen have kept in touch since the latter spent time with the former’s Chiefs team in New Zealand as part of a fact-finding mission on his retirement from the game and the ties that bind people in the game are laced across all levels.

Skelton plays for a La Rochelle side that is governed by Ronan O’Gara (who counts Donnacha Ryan as one of his lieutenants) while Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell was part of a group to pop into the club only last summer.

“So they came and watched us train. I didn't really speak to them much but I just said ‘hi’ and congratulated them on the win in New Zealand, which I thought was amazing, and for rugby in general.

“He was a great player, great man,” Skelton said of O’Connell. “You can see the work he is doing with the team, they are firing at the right stages. It's definitely going to be a battle at the setpiece this week.”

O’Gara’s influence he has spoken about before and he echoed similar themes here: on their relationship and the way in which his boss has allowed the second row to express himself within a style of play that is very different to that of the Wallabies.

The hope is that his impact in the Test arena won’t be quite the same either.