Wallabies to be fully locked and loaded for Ireland test

Australian head coach Dave Rennie has named a side he believes is close to the best available to the tourists for Saturday’s crucial Test match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Crucial for him, in any case.

The Wallabies are approaching the back end of their mammoth five-game ‘Spring Tour’, with Wales in Cardiff to round off their season on Saturday week, and what a year it has been for a side that has swayed violently from brilliant to brutal.

They have beaten Scotland by a point and lost by the same margin to France and Italy with a variety of collective performances and personnel this last three weekends, but the bottom line is that Rennie is under pressure.

His team’s record of four wins from a dozen games in 2022 has the Wallabies on course for their lowest win percentage since the 1950s so it is no surprise to see him make ten changes from the experimental side that lost to the Azzurri in Florence.

The rumblings from Down Under are that the blazers did not take the loss to the Italians at all well, but the players have voiced their support for their chief in Dublin and sought to divert some of the pressure away from the coaching box to the pitch itself.

Rennie expressed his appreciation for those words on Thursday morning but accepted that the buck always stops at the boss man’s door. You don’t need to spend his 20-plus years in various coaching roles to know that.

Hence his latest selection against the world’s number one side even if there may be some relief in the sight of Will Skelton, who has terrorised Leinster with Saracens and La Rochelle, starting on the bench on the back of a week spent minding a small calf issue.

“Obviously we’ve had a couple of players go home in Tom Banks and Lalakai (Foketi) and a number of guys who didn’t travel, but we want to try and put our best team on the field and Jock Campbell has been very good. He was probably a bit flat last week as I mentioned, which had a fair bit to do with sickness.

“Mark Nawaqanitawase did enough for us to want to give him another crack and that’s forced us to jump around our back three a little bit. He certainly provides a point of difference, so yeah we’re trying to put our best side on the field against the number one team in the world.”

Facing them will be an Irish side that is chasing a 12th straight home win that would equal the record set under Joe Schmidt between 2016 and 2018 and Rennie knows all too well what that challenge will entail.

The New Zealander spent three years over the Glasgow Warriors in recent times and his knowledge of the Irish scene and the Irish players from the club game was augmented in some small way by a cuppa shared this week with Leinster boss Leo Cullen.

“Leo came down and spent a bit of time with us at the Chiefs a lot of years ago and every time we played, whether it was here or in Glasgow, we'd catch up for a coffee or a beer or a meal the night before. It was good to have a chat with him yesterday and pick his brains.” Not about the next game, though, right?

“Yeah, he didn't give me anything yesterday that's going to help us on Saturday.” Ultimately, you don’t need to be the Leinster gaffer to know what Ireland do well. They have evolved hugely under head coach Andy Farrell, taking the structures embedded by Schmidt and using them to create a more free-flowing and creative attacking game.

Rennie dissected a well-coached collective aided by a surfeit of experience throughout its ranks and one which utilises an effective short passing game that is complimented by the considered way they tend to put boot to ball.

“Certainly Ireland are playing a bit more footy, as I mentioned the short passing game, the ability to pick off teams. If you try and fill the field, their ability to take inside shoulders and force defenders to make decisions, they are excellent at it.

“They've got key people in key positions who are influential, so Ireland have been very good. Their only loss recently has been against France, who we know are pretty strong, so they've been excellent under Andy.”

Australia (v Ireland): A Kellaway; M Nawaqanitawase, L Ikitau, H Paisami, T Wright; B Foley, N White; J Slipper, D Porecki, A Alaalatoa; N Frost, C Neville; J Holloway, M Hooper, R Valetini.

Replacements: F Fainga’a, T Robertson, T Tupou, W Skelton, P Samu, J Gordon, N Lolesio, J Petaia.