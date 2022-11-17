Jack Dempsey handed first Scotland start against Argentina

The 28-year-old Glasgow flanker recently took advantage of a change in world rugby’s eligibility rules to switch his allegiance from Australia to Scotland
Jack Dempsey makes his first Scotland start this weekend (Jane Barlow/PA)
Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 15:04
Anthony Brown

Jack Dempsey will make his first Scotland start in Saturday’s Test against Argentina at BT Murrayfield.

The 28-year-old Glasgow flanker recently took advantage of a change in world rugby’s eligibility rules to switch his allegiance from Australia to Scotland and made his debut for Gregor Townsend’s team as a replacement against the nation of his birth in the first autumn Test three weeks ago.

Dempsey’s inclusion in the starting XV, in place of the injured Hamish Watson, is one of two changes to the team that began last weekend’s defeat by New Zealand.

The other tweak to the team sees Jonny Gray replacing brother Richie at lock after the latter was hit with a three-game ban for foul play against the All Blacks.

Finn Russell, who was recalled last week after his surprise omission from the initial autumn series squad, retains his place at number 10.

There are six changes to the bench, with George Turner, who missed out through injury last weekend, included among the replacements along with Jamie Bhatti, Murphy Walker, Glen Young, Andy Christie, and Cam Redpath.

Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel and Mark Bennett, who were all substitutes against New Zealand, drop out the 23-man squad.

