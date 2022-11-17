Antoine Dupont to miss Thomond date with Munster after receiving lengthy ban

French scrum-half Dupont has been suspended for four weeks after he was shown a red card for his dangerous collision with Springbok's winger Cheslin Kolbe in France's marginal victory at the weekend.
BANNED: Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa is tackled by Antoine Dupont of France which resulted in a red card

Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 11:47
Shane Donovan

Antoine Dupont is set to miss out on Toulouse's Champions Cup opener against Munster at Thomond Park next month. 

The ban, if upheld (the Frenchman has 48 hours to appeal the decision), will see the star miss the clash with Munster on Sunday, December 11th. 

His absence would come as somewhat of a boost to Graham Rowntree and his coaching staff, given the impact the reigning World Player of the Year has had on the pitch in recent times.

Dupont broke Law 9.17, which says, "a player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground".

The playmaker will also miss France's Autumn Nations Series clash with Japan this weekend, as well as two of Toulouse's Top 14 fixtures.

Dupont's suspension will see him miss the following fixtures:

Autumn Nation Series 

France vs Japan - 20 November 2022 

Top 14 (LNR)

Lyon vs Toulouse - 27 November 2022 

Toulouse vs Perpignan - 3 December 2022 

Champions Cup (EPCR) 

Munster vs Toulouse - 11 December 2022

Elsewhere, South African back row, Pieter-Steph du Toit also appeared before an independent judicial committee having received a red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (a player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone) in the same fixture.

Du Toit has received a three week ban that will see him miss the following matches:

19 November 2022 – South Africa – v – Italy 

26 October 2022 – South Africa – v – England 

Third match - TBC

