Johnny Sexton: 2021 Lions tour omission, Jack Crowley and retirement plans 

Johnny Sexton’s final lap may have a few more turns to negotiate after the Ireland captain revealed he was still driven by the hurt of his 2021 Lions rejection and that the door was still open for him to play beyond next year’s World Cup.

The 37-year-old yesterday appeared to row back on a statement he made last March when he signed a one-year IRFU contract extension and claimed: “Yeah, finished, 2023 World Cup. I’m delighted to be able to say it.”

Yet as the veteran fly-half declared himself fit to make his 100th Ireland appearance this weekend against Australia in the week he was nominated on a four-man shortlist for World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Player of the Year, there was more than a touch of wait and see regarding his intentions beyond next year’s tournament.

Asked about his plans after France 2023, when he will be aged 38, Sexton said: “My brothers are on to me as well. They’re giving me guilt at the moment. They’re saying: ‘What are we going to do, like, when you retire?’

“They love coming to the games, they almost feel like they’re playing the game themselves. My wife is not talking to me like that.

“So, look, I just need to concentrate on what’s ahead of me, and that’s all I am doing, concentrating on this season and trying to make the most of every opportunity I get, and please God get to the World Cup and then see what happens.”

When it was put to the Ireland skipper that he had implied he was leaving the decision open, his reply referred to a press conference he gave ahead of his side’s Six Nations trip to Twickenham, on the day he signed his most recent contract.

“Well, you guys caught me by surprise when I announced the extension. I thought it was a good news story. ‘Does this mean you’re retiring after?’ You can’t get rid of me quick enough.

“So, it caught me by surprise. I genuinely didn’t expect that question in the first place and I hadn’t prepared for it and I kind of thought is it not kind of obvious? But we’ll see, we’ll see.”

Whatever happens, Sexton’s motivations to produce consistently on the pitch at the highest level continue to burn and he revealed that his nomination on Monday for this Sunday’s World Rugby award, which he won in 2018, that being omitted by Warren Gatland from the squad for the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa was the fuel.

“Like, the Lions selection still drives me to this day,” Sexton said.

“Any time I feel I’m getting a bit of ahead of myself I just think back to not being picked for that. Again, it’s opinion, isn’t it? The World Player of the Year is a few people’s opinion. They think you’ve done well.

CLASS ACT: Johnny Sexton in training. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

“When it came down to the Lions selection a few important people thought that I wasn’t the right fit for that team and it hurt like hell. It just shows the fickleness of selection and everything, and you don't want to go out from international rugby like that.

“It’s a big motivating factor. I’d rather have got picked and I still think I’d be hungry, but maybe sometimes you need a bit of a stir up like that.” Did it still hurt, came the follow-up question.

“Of course, yeah, to miss the chance to go on a Lions tour. I’ve still never been to South Africa in however many years playing rugby. I’ve never been to South Africa and I always thought: ‘I’ve never been but it’s going to be that tour.’

“Look, like I said, it's opinion. The coaches thought that I wasn’t the right person for the job, and that’s life. You’ve got to get over it. But you’ve got to use it.”

Sexton missed last week’s win over Fiji with a dead leg sustained the previous week in the win over South Africa. He is expected to lead Ireland against the Wallabies when head coach Andy Farrell reveals his team for Saturday on Thursday with Munster’s Jack Crowley like to be named as his back-up following an impressive debut off the bench against Fiji.

Sexton, who has seen a fair number of potential rivals for his place come and go from Ireland camps over the years, said he had been impressed by the 22-year-old but warned there was a long and bumpy road ahead for Crowley.

“He’s been brilliant in camp. He’s got a bit of edge about him. He’s young but he puts himself about and he’s not shy from leading the team and that’s what you want to see in a 10.

“Look, I’ve seen lots of out-halves come through and … they’ve all got talent and they’ve all got, you know, you can’t get to this level unless you’ve got some level of talent but it’s when you get there it’s what you do with your career and how motivated you can stay and get over the bumps along the road – injuries, selection, form.

“You’ve got to go through a good bit – well, you don’t have to but most 10s do – and come out of it the other side. So there will be challenges ahead but he’s definitely got all the attributes to be top class.”